The Stillwater County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed Wednesday in an accident at the Stillwater Mine near Nye. Dale Ketola, a 65-year-old from Columbus, Montana, and Jerry Ashlock, 55 and a resident of Caldwell, Idaho, died in a crash inside the mine that is currently under investigation. Both were pronounced dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene, according to a statement from Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem released Friday.