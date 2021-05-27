Cancel
Stocks

Equity Markets Mixed As Rally Stalls, Inflation Casts Shadow

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stock markets were mixed Thursday as investors took a breather following a recent run-up, while optimism about the global recovery remains shackled by concerns that a surge in inflation will force central banks to rein in monetary policy earlier than flagged. The rollout of vaccines, reopening of economies, trillions of...

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

US equities: Mixed signals, inflation, waiting game

The June E Mini S&P 500 futures contract traded well early yesterday morning before the cash open. Cash traders, however, had different ideas when the opening bell rang in New York. The June E mini S&P 500 (ESM2021) traded as high as 4230.00 right at 9:31 AM yesterday (June 1)...
Businessfxempire.com

Transitory or Sticky? Gold Investors Ponder the Current State of Inflation

They are pondering whether or not current rises in real costs of living are ‘transitory’ or ‘sticky’. In other words, what sectors are showing price increases that will be sustained versus what price increases in sectors are simply temporary. There is real proof of price increases across-the-board as reported by...
Marketsfuturesmag.com

WATCH: Supports Hold, Markets Stall Ahead Of Friday Data

An inside session is developing for stock indices and metals while Crude Oil makes a run at yesterday's high. Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to view our entire technical outlook and actionable bias and levels. Bill Baruch is President and founder of Blue Line...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Oil Builds On Gains On Bullish Demand Expectations

Oil prices extended their rally Wednesday on growing expectations for demand as the global economy recovers, while equities rose in Europe and edged higher in the United States. Crude futures in New York closed at $68.83 a barrel, their highest level since October 2018, while futures in London climbed to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar firms; focus on U.S. economic data

* U.S. economic recovery accelerated in recent weeks - Fed (Recasts, adds comments, details, updates prices) June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key U.S. economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy.
Stocksactionforex.com

Asian Equity Indices Trade Mixed

Most indices in Asia improved after the openings; US markets ended fractionally higher. S&P ASX 200 again traded at a fresh record high, index later pared gain [Energy and Financial indices are among the outperformers; Wesfarmers weighs on Consumer Discretionary index]. Nikkei rebounded after the modestly lower open [Automakers move...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds

Gold bulls chipping away at the upside ahead of NFPs. Stong demand area holds and higher lows are encouraging. Update: Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity. The upbeat US economic data continued to boost the economic recovery hope and fuels the fear of persistent inflation. The anxiety among investors as a rise in inflation could prompt a quicker normalization of Fed monetary policy weighs on gold prices. Gold remains a safe bet against inflation and uncertainties. However, higher interest rates attract investors to the bond market. The rising corona cases in Asia-pacific countries dent the demand for gold for the time being.
Stocksperutribune.com

World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia, with benchmarks falling in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. In a quiet news week, investors are watching for a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday that economists forecast will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. It is expected to yield fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
Businessinvesting.com

Reversals, Inflation And Scares Play On The Markets

The S&P 500 stumbled in its upward run again. The VIX has risen. So too has the put/call ratio. But all this is little more than white noise as nothing has dramatically changed in the markets. We're chopping along without advance clues either way – unless you look at inflation expectations and Treasury yields.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of Jobs Data But Fed Taper Talk Builds

Most Asian markets rose Thursday, with focus on the upcoming release of key US jobs data, while traders were also trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve will begin reconsidering its ultra-loose monetary policies in light of a robust economic recovery. Oil prices also extended gains, fuelled by growing optimism...
StocksHerald & Review

June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday, following the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are wary of making significant moves ahead of the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday for further clues on the outlook for the world's biggest economy. Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday.
Businessfidelity.com

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. stock futures slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve's "beige book" report on the state of the economy. via videoconference in what the U.S. termed an introductory meeting. Pacific Free-Trade Group Looks to Add U.K. The Trans-Pacific Partnership said it would open talks about admitting the U.K. as a new...
Stocksactionforex.com

US Stockmarkets Remain Stable As Brainard Calms The Markets

US stockmarkets tended to remain rather stable yesterday, as the main indices showed little change after Fed policymakers reassured the markets about the bank’s dovish intentions. It should be noted that Fed board Governor Brainard, stated that more progress is still ahead and the economy is still far from the bank’s goals while at the same time inflation has accelerated more than the bank’s expectations yet it is expected to fade back to 2% or less. Brainard’s statements acted as a calming pill for the markets as it practically downplayed the higher than expected acceleration of inflationary pressures and may also have an effect on the market’s reaction to the release of the US employment report for May on Friday. It should be noted that the ISM Mfg PMI for May came higher than expected yesterday boosting confidence as it implies that economic activity in the US economy expanded faster than expected in May, yet today fundamentals could take the lead, given the lack of high impact US data releases.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down From Five-Month Peak Following Positive U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia from the near five-month high hit during the previous session over the release of better-than-expected U.S. economic data and a rise in bond yields. Gold futures were down 0.32% to $1,898.95 by 12:43 AM ET (4:43 AM GMT), falling back...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Crude Extends Gains As Recovery Picks Up But Equities Mixed

Oil prices extended their rally Wednesday on growing expectations for demand as the global economy recovers, though equity investors trod a more cautious line as inflation fears continue to cast a shadow over trading floors. While some countries are struggling in their battle with the coronavirus, the general mood among...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Gains On OPEC Decision But US Rally Fades

Oil prices rallied Tuesday even as OPEC and its allies agreed to continue to boost output, while most equity markets advanced despite concerns that high inflation could prompt interest rate hikes and hamper the global economic recovery. But an early rally on Wall Street petered out after the yield on...