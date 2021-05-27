Equity Markets Mixed As Rally Stalls, Inflation Casts Shadow

US stockmarkets tended to remain rather stable yesterday, as the main indices showed little change after Fed policymakers reassured the markets about the bank’s dovish intentions. It should be noted that Fed board Governor Brainard, stated that more progress is still ahead and the economy is still far from the bank’s goals while at the same time inflation has accelerated more than the bank’s expectations yet it is expected to fade back to 2% or less. Brainard’s statements acted as a calming pill for the markets as it practically downplayed the higher than expected acceleration of inflationary pressures and may also have an effect on the market’s reaction to the release of the US employment report for May on Friday. It should be noted that the ISM Mfg PMI for May came higher than expected yesterday boosting confidence as it implies that economic activity in the US economy expanded faster than expected in May, yet today fundamentals could take the lead, given the lack of high impact US data releases.