Follow your dreams! I feel like I’ve done this, as I’m still in this field of dance and art-making, but I continue to remind myself. Follow your gut, follow your dreams. If you are passionate about something — a field, a hobby, a talent — you know yourself best, and you know where you will thrive. Even if you may not know the end result, or what your career might exactly look like, follow your passion, and the rest will come! (Hard work necessary.)