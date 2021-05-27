On a quilt

Cancel
By ALEX KIENLEN
Courier News
 13 days ago

I received a Veteran’s Quilt Saturday, a delightful turn of events and a chance to review some old memories. The assignment was to go out to Wooster (pop. 1,188) and cover its Memorial Day event. They had it in the city park out there, just a little bit down from the four-way stop that more-or-less marks the town center. I’d been invited by a Justice of the Peace who represents that area. They hold the event a week before Memorial Day to avoid the rush of larger cities which have an event over the Memorial Day weekend.

