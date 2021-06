The road curse is over for the Columbus Crew after a long 15 months. Saturday night’s 2-1 win against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena broke the Crew’s two-game losing streak and was the first true road win for the Black & Gold since September of 2019. The win was thanks to the heroics of Lucas Zelarayan’s free kicks with the equalizing dead ball goal in the 82nd minute and then a curling free kick in the last second to claim the three points. Overall though, the performance wasn’t that impressive from Columbus.