Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

For Native Americans, Harvard and other colleges fall short

By PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press
Courier News
 12 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — When Samantha Maltais steps onto Harvard’s campus this fall, she’ll become the first member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe to attend its prestigious law school. It’s a “full-circle moment” for the university and the Martha’s Vineyard tribe, she says. More than 350 years ago, Caleb Cheeshahteaumuck,...

www.couriernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Education
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Cambridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Harvard Law School#Graduate School#Country School#Ap#Aquinnah Wampanoag#Vineyard#Indian#Mass#English#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Cambridge, MASmithsonian

The People Behind Astronomical Plates and Notebooks: Project PHaEDRA and the Harvard College Observatory Computers

Telescopes are the most recognizable tool in the astronomer’s toolkit, but equally important are the tools for recording astronomical data. In the 19th century, they included glass photographic plates, which captured snapshots of the night sky through the telescope, and notebooks for recording observations and measurements from the plates. Beginning...
Chelsea, MABoston Globe

A solution for hunger takes shape in Chelsea and Cambridge

In these pandemic times, guaranteed income has been called a “financial vaccine.” Indeed, there may be no stronger type of policy inoculation right now against food insecurity and hardship than cash transfers, no strings attached. Call it universal income, call it financial assistance, call it whatever you want, but there are strong signs that distributing more cash aid to low-income families works.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

Cambridge Recognizes May as APII Heritage Month

A May 10 City Council Resolution declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in Cambridge. This Resolution not only highlights the importance of celebrating the rich history, achievements and contributions of the AAPI community, but it also raises awareness about the uptick in anti-AAPI hate over the past year and the importance of standing in solidarity with our AAPI community.
Cambridge, MAthecamarilloacorn.com

Professor earns Harvard fellowship

CSUCI associate professor of history Robin Mitchell will head east in the fall. She received a yearlong fellowship from Harvard Radcliffe Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was also offered two more fellowships from the University of Buffalo Center for Diversity Innovation in New York and the Camargo Foundation in Cassis,...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Cambridge playwright’s play selected for Boston New Works Festival

Moonbox Productions announced that it selected nine original plays by local playwrights for its inaugural Boston New Works Festival taking place June 24-26, 2022, at the Boston Center for the Arts. For the next year, selected submissions will be part of an extensive workshop process that will culminate in staged...
Cambridge, MAHarvard Health

Sally Falk Moore dies at 97

With two kids at home, an active job hunt, and a dissertation needing to be written, then-Harvard Law School student Xiaoqian Hu needed a quiet place to get her work done. That’s when Sally Falk Moore, the Victor S. Thomas Professor of Anthropology Emerita, left the key to her own home under the doormat and said, “Write it in my house.”
Cambridge, MAlesley.edu

‘Lost Boy’ finds path to help international students succeed

This month, Aleer Deng will become a double graduate of Lesley University, adding a master’s degree in International Higher Education (IHE) to his 2009 undergraduate degree in business management. It’s an accomplishment that would be meaningful for anyone, but for Deng it’s especially poignant. “I want to not only move...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Around Town

Wee Are Every Good Thing: Celebrating and Affirming Our BIPOC Children: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 20. To register: https://cambridgepl.libcal.com/event/7693512. This workshop is led by children’s book author Francie Latour, whose picture book “Auntie Luce's Talking Paintings” tells an inter-generational tale of culture, community and identity through a Haitian American girl and her beloved aunt, an artist who lives in Haiti. Offered in collaboration with Wee the People, the program takes a deep dive into the world of powerful, affirming and beautifully illustrated children's books by BIPOC authors and illustrators. Geared for audiences of color, this workshop will hold space for parents, caregivers, educators, artists, activists, clergy, clinicians, and others to share experiences as we explore a wide range of characters and themes in children's books.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge mayor, library partner for Virtual Story Time with the Mayor

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui partnered with Cambridge Public Library to host Virtual Story Time with the Mayor to read some of her favorite books to the youngest Cantabrigians from January through May. Parents and caregivers were encouraged to join their children in listening to stories such as “Hair Love” by Matthew...
Cambridge, MAfreepointhotel.com

Beat the Summer Heat with Fun Water Activities in Cambridge, MA

Summer in Cambridge, Massachusetts, comes with a range of fun water activities and adventures. Come and enjoy beautiful sunny days, warm nights, and the city's excellent waterfront location. At Freepoint Hotel Cambridge, we have compiled a list of the best things to do in summer for a lively experience in Cambridge-Boston. Go ahead and add these to your itinerary!
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge library to virtually host author Hoa Nguyen

Cambridge Public Library announced that Hoa Nguyen, author of the poetry collection, “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure,” will be hosted by the library at 6 p.m. May 26 to celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event is co-sponsored by the Office of Mayor Sumbul...
Cambridge, MACity Journal

Local Control Gone Wrong

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine has been lauded as a triumph of American industry, but it’s a triumph of one corner of American industry in particular. Moderna is one of a cluster of biotechnology startups in Kendall Square, a neighborhood of Cambridge, Massachusetts, just east of MIT and a few minutes by subway from Harvard and downtown Boston. Spillovers from research at the city’s hospitals and universities, combined with generous state- and university-supported startup incubators, have fostered what some reporters call the “most innovative square mile in America.” And Kendall Square is but one part of a much broader Boston biotechnology ecosystem.
Everett, MAreverejournal.com

New ‘Metro-North COVID-19 Vaccination Partnership’ to Open Three Regional Vaccination Sites, Aims to Expand Vaccine Equity

The new Metro North COVID-19 Vaccination Partnership — a consortium of nine cities, Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), and Tufts University — announced that it will open three joint vaccination sites to expand COVID-19 vaccine access in the metro north area. The regional partnership was recently approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as a part of its statewide network of vaccination locations.