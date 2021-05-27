Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Welsh Lighthouse Laboratory Extends Contract With PerkinElmer For Its COVID-19 Solutions

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that its contract to operate the NHS Test and Trace Newport Lighthouse laboratory has been extended through March 2022.

A collaboration between PerkinElmer and NHS Test and Trace, the COVID-19 Lighthouse laboratory in Newport, South Wales, plays a pivotal role in supporting the UK government's efforts to tackle COVID-19. Since being brought online in October 2020, the laboratory has processed over two million samples. The contract extension will see the facility's approximately 125 employees retained at the state-of-the-art facility, to maintain its capacity of delivering tens of thousands of tests daily.

As the nation transitions out of lockdown, the contract extension will ensure that PerkinElmer solutions and expertise will remain available and able to respond as needed. "Testing is essential so that individuals carrying the virus can be rapidly detected and virus levels within communities can be monitored," said Chris Hughes, managing director UK & Ireland, PerkinElmer.

"The extension of the Newport Lighthouse laboratory's contract will enable our specialist team to continue utilizing our best-in-class technologies to ensure that maximum capacity will always align with NHS Test and Trace's testing strategy, while also being able to quickly respond to evolving public health needs."

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: "To help us face down this global pandemic, we have built the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in British history, establishing the UK as a world-leader on testing. We have now conducted over 166 million tests to date - more than any other European country - and this would not have been possible without the work of our partners such as PerkinElmer. Regular testing is a centrepiece of our roadmap back to normal life and sites like the Newport Lighthouse Laboratory are playing a pivotal role in our cautious easing of restrictions and continued efforts to send this virus into retreat."

PerkinElmer is utilizing its chemagic™ 360 instruments and JANUS® G3 PCR+ Workstations in UK labs to automate PerkinElmer's RNA extraction and RT-PCR tests. This total workflow solution enables rapid sample processing at higher volumes, helping to decrease turnaround time. PerkinElmer's OneSource® services and PerkinElmer Genomics operations enable this turnkey approach to provide sample testing in order to meet the Government's COVID-19 testing requirements.

PerkinElmer continues to work on the frontlines of improving COVID-19 testing globally. The Company's comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings span high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR assays, automated liquid handlers, integrated workstations, rapid antigen tests, and serology tests using ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow technologies.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005129/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
479
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perkinelmer#Covid 19#The Laboratory#Laboratory Tests#Diagnostic Tests#Health Facilities#Unique Solutions#Perkinelmer Inc#Trace Newport Lighthouse#Nhs Test#Covid 19 Lighthouse#Uk Ireland#British#European#Janus#Onesource#Company#Elisa#Chemiluminescence#Perkinelmer Perkinelmer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Softwarebostonnews.net

HR Core Administration Software Market May See a Big Move: Automatic Data Processing, LLC, SAP SE, Ultimate Software

HTF MI introduce new research on HR Core Administration Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The HR Core Administration Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Automatic Data Processing, LLC, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Oracle Corporation, Workday, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Infor, IBM Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Paycom Software, Inc., Intuit, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Sage, Epicor Software, Accenture, Workforce Software, Zenefits, Ramco Systems, EPAY Systems, PeopleStrategy, Inc.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing Of Business Combination With CareMax

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT") (DFHT) , a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. ("Deerfield"), and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that it has closed its business combination with CareMax Medical Group, L.L.C. and IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC ("IMC"), creating a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. As previously announced, the transaction was approved at a special meeting of DFHT's stockholders held on June 4, 2021.
Norton, MAPosted by
TheStreet

CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Addition To The Sales Team

NORTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH), a world leader in combining metals and ceramics to create advanced metal matrix composites to improve performance and reliability in a variety of electrical system applications, is pleased to announce the addition of Timothy Davis as a Strategic Account Manager.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Abry Partners Announces Sale Of Sentry Data Systems For $400 Million

BOSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abry Partners, a leading Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Sentry Data Systems, Inc., the nation's leader in pharmacy procurement, compliance and utilization management, to Craneware plc (AIM: CRW.L), a market leader in Value Cycle solutions for the U.S. healthcare market for $400 million.
Westlake Village, CAPosted by
TheStreet

MannKind Corporation At The Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM (ET).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cross Country Healthcare Completes Asset Acquisition Of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc. And Secures New $100 Million Financing

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (CCRN) - Get Report, a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions, including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced the asset acquisition of Workforce Solutions Group, Inc. (WSG), effective June 8, 2021. Based in California, WSG primarily works with local and national healthcare plans and managed care providers to coordinate in-home care services for participants. WSG also provides a range of consulting and talent management solutions to its healthcare clients, including home care staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, contingent workforce evaluation, and talent acquisition.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bionano Genomics Appoints Jason Priar, Former GeneDx, Sema4 And PerkinElmer Genomics Sales Leader, As Its Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Jason Priar has joined the company as its Chief Commercial Officer. Jason is a seasoned sales leader with experience scaling businesses from early stage to hundreds of millions in revenue. He has a deep understanding of how to penetrate clinical and research markets including genetic diseases and cancer. For Bionano, he will lead the commercial teams across the platform and services businesses to drive sales and market access with third party payors.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Covid-19 resurgence pushes service sector into contraction

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Indian service providers struggled in May with the intensification of Covid-19 crisis causing renewed declines in new business and output, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Thursday. Firms became increasingly worried about growth prospects with positive sentiment...
New York City, NY360dx.com

Spurred on by COVID-19 Pandemic, Laboratories Accelerate Automation Efforts

NEW YORK – Among the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has effected is an acceleration among laboratories to automate workflows. Although many labs were already taking steps to automate various processes before the pandemic, the heightened demand for testing and the strain on resources over much of the past year has pushed many laboratories to expedite their plans, in particular those related to sample preparation and processing, as well as liquid handling.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ireland extends main COVID-19 supports for firms, tapers others

DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland extended the main financial supports for firms hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday and announced the first phasing out of other emergency measures, with coronavirus-related jobless payments to be tapered from September. The government has propped up the economy with supports worth 38 billion euros...
Engineeringbusinessnewswales.com

Welsh Company’s Scientific Instruments Used by Canadian Laboratory

Scientific sampling and analysis equipment designed and manufactured by Bridgend headquartered Markes International is being used by Canada’s very first human ‘decomposition lab' in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. The REST team (Research in Experimental and Social Thanatology) in Quebec are using several of Markes’ ACTI-VOC™ sampling kits and one of the company’s...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
Educationatlantanews.net

Public Sector Outsourcing Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Atos, HCL Technologies, Fujitsu, TCS

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Public Sector Outsourcing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Public Sector Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Public Sector Outsourcing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Public Sector Outsourcing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Quali Appoints Ganesh Bell To Board Of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, today welcomes the addition of Ganesh Bell to its board of directors, adding proven executive success in tech industry innovation to the team — further supporting Quali's high-growth trajectory. Increasing demand for Quali's CloudShell...
WorldWiredpr News

The emergence of Covid-19 in Taiwan extends to chip companies

The expansion of Covid-19 to Taiwan’s electronics plants threatens to delay the shipment of semiconductors, according to companies and analysts, increasing the chances of disrupting the industry that has suffered from global shortages. The country, seen as the backbone of the world’s chip supply chain, has its ups and downs...