Nokia Selected By T-Mobile To Deliver Managed Security Services And Optical Network Modernization

Nokia selected by T -Mobile to deliver m anaged security s ervices and optical network modernization

  • Nokia's managed automation services to deliver automated network and security operations for T-Mobile Netherlands
  • Operator's infrastructure is protected against cyber threats with Nokia's holistic Managed Security Services
  • Nokia WaveFabric portfolio to transform operator's optical network into a service-centric platform to fulfill 5G demands and future technical developments

27 May 2021

Espoo, Finl a nd - Nokia today announced it has been selected by T-Mobile Netherlands as a strategic partner to accelerate digital transformation while secur ing its fixed and mobile network s against cyber threats. The partnership will provide the operator with a wide range of managed services including automated network and security operation s , as well as a service-centric optical network over the course of the five-year rollout.

With an ever-growing amount of Security threats and attacks on networks globally, regulators are calling for more stringent security measures at the same time. To further improve protection of its network and customers, T-Mobile Netherlands will make use of Nokia's Managed Security Services - covering all network elements. The service will provide a wide spectrum of security capabilities while meeting the latest cyber security standards and regulations. Nokia's state-of-the-art network and services operations centre will deliver these services on a 24/7 basis. Nokia will use its NetGuard Audit Compliance Manager to continuously audit and remediate the security configurations of T-Mobile Netherlands to improve compliance to regulations and minimize risks.

The partnership will also ensure a superior user experience for clients through comprehensive managed multi-vendor network operation services. In addition, cognitive services based on the Nokia AVA AI-ML system will transform the overall efficiency of the network operation and guarantee the resilience required in the digital era.

To create a more scalable and automated service-centric platform, Nokia will modernize the operator's optical network by consolidating its existing Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) networks into one new core and aggregation network. T-Mobile's renewed DWDM network will cover the entire country, including 50+ strategic cities, offering its customers enhanced service quality and speeds reaching 400Gbit/s and higher, while it benefits from a simplified network that increases operational and cost efficiency.

The optical solutions being deployed to further future-proof T-Mobile's network are based on the Nokia WaveFabric service-ready platforms and Nokia WaveSuite software portfolio. The Nokia NSP (Network Services Platform) will provide network automation for faster delivery of transport services, optimized network utilization and traffic engineering, as well as dynamic assurance for operating the network with maximum performance and reliability.

Jeroen van Straten , Director Network Operations at T-Mobile , said: "T-Mobile wants its customers to enjoy our networks without any privacy concerns. That is why we continuously challenge ourselves to make our networks as stable and secure as possible. We selected Nokia based on their comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions. With Nokia's years of experience in managed services and building robust optical networks, our team is even more able to concentrate on enabling new services for our customers with faster time to market and lower risks and costs."

Friedrich Trawoeger , Senior Vice President Cloud and Cognitive S ervices at Nokia , said : "Our intensified partnership with T-Mobile Netherlands leverages our deep understanding of their network while also ensuring heightened importance on protecting their network against possible cyber breaches. Our continuous innovation in security services and service-centric optical networks accelerates digital transformation and provides solutions that can be easily scaled to meet 5G demands and be ready for new developments in the future."

About NokiaWe create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

