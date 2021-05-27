Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

DeFinity Announces European Family Office FX Settlement Collaboration

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity, a decentralised finance (DeFi) marketplace for fiat foreign exchange, tokenised currencies, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), engages with Montgomery Lake (UK) to enable a network of European family offices to implement a near real-time FX settlement ecosystem.

Montgomery's existing technology infrastructure and investment in over-achieving FinTech businesses provides for a well-suited launchpad for Europe's established family offices to take advantage of DeFinity's FX settlement ecosystem.

Manu Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer of DeFinity, says: "We are excited to have partnered with Montgomery Lake at this time. This partnership will enable a range of family offices to settle and clear their foreign exchange deals with us."

DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol and decentralised exchange solution that utilises existing blockchain frameworks, including WeOwn, Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain, and Cardano. With a focus on interoperability, the ambition is to create a more inclusive decentralised ecosystem that helps to bridge the old with the new.

Buy-side clients often face the issue of credit access wanting to trade on primary markets. The DeFinity solution enables clients and market makers to transact swiftly and efficiently, removing third-party intermediation fees.

I.J Piekarska, Managing Director of Montgomery Lake (UK), adds: "Our aim is to provide clients, shareholders, and stakeholders with long-term returns. We strive to connect our family office network with suitable technology solutions. DeFinity's ambitious plans for the future and their innovative approach to resolving some of the biggest issues in FX (the largest financial market) has attracted interest from our underlying investors."

The pilot project is to last twelve months during which a range of buy-side clients will participate in integrating its EMS and OMS systems with DeFinity, facilitating spot FX transactions. The collaboration aims to include NDFs and Forward contracts in the near future.

Florian Batliner-Staber, Chief Product Officer of DeFinity, concludes: "As part of our product development roadmap, we seek to engage in cross-border European regulatory conversations with central banks and authorities to create a harmonious and future-proof framework catering for transparency, financial inclusion, and market efficiencies that are currently being developed."

About DeFinity

DeFinity (definity.network) is a financial technology firm, specialised in traditional and digital FX, that is designing to operate a decentralised exchange, using smart contracts with a focus on real-time settlement. Harnessing the power of decentralisation within a strong regulatory framework, the firm is specifically geared towards the future support of central bank digital currencies and decentralised financial services for FX.

About Montgomery Lake (UK)

Montgomery Lake creates its own technology platforms to benefit the institutional market segment, including some of Europe's most established family offices. Our trading infrastructure, connectivity ecosystems, and market data distribution gateways allow for effortless access to tier one marketplaces. We acquire intellectual property through direct investments in over-performing European FinTech companies that use complementary technology to our own.

Press contact: press@definity.network +44 (0) 20 3290 6580

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/definity-announces-european-family-office-fx-settlement-collaboration-301300583.html

SOURCE DeFinity

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
286
Followers
19K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Fx#European Central Bank#Financial Transactions#Financial Investment#Fiat Foreign Exchange#Tokenised Currencies#Cbdc#Fintech#Weown Ethereum#Ems#Oms#Ndfs#Spot Fx Transactions#European Family Offices#Settlement Ecosystem#Real Time Settlement#Blockchain Frameworks#Financial Inclusion#Credit Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Monopar Announces New Drug Candidate, MNPR-202, And Enters into Collaboration Agreement With the National University Of Singapore For Preclinical Evaluation In Cancer

WILMETTE, Ill., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer. MNPR-202 was designed to retain the same potentially non-cardiotoxic backbone as camsirubicin but is modified at other positions which may enable it to work in certain cancers that are resistant to camsirubicin and doxorubicin. Monopar recently announced a composition of matter U.S. patent (US10,450,340) covering MNPR-202 and related analogs. While we expect camsirubicin to enter a dose escalation run-in clinical trial in advanced soft tissue sarcoma in the second half of this year, CSI Singapore will explore how the immune system recognizes cancer cells treated with MNPR-202 and related analogs in order to guide the rational design of immunotherapy-chemotherapy combinations for the treatment of cancer.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker Carbon Capture AS To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aker Carbon Capture AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: ACC; OTCQX: AKCCF), a dedicated carbon capture technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aker Carbon Capture AS upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Informa Financial Intelligence Unifies FBX Business With Novantas, Inc., Enabling Financial Institutions To Make More Profitable, Data-Driven Decisions Faster

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence, a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced the completion of an agreement to combine its FBX business with Novantas, Inc., a preeminent fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data to the banking industry, following U.S. regulatory approval.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Genmab And Bolt Biotherapeutics Announce Oncology Research And Development Collaboration

Collaboration to discover and evaluate novel product concepts based on the combination of Genmab's antibodies and bispecific antibody technologies with Bolt's proprietary immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) platform. Companies intend to develop multiple bispecific ISACs. Genmab has option to develop and commercialize up to three therapeutic candidates; Bolt has option to...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Irish Central Bank Director Worries About Cryptos' Popularity; Starling Bank Stops Customer Deposits To Crypto Exchanges

Derville Rowland, director general of finance conduct at Ireland's Central Bank, is concerned about the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, according to The Independent on Monday (May 31). She said crypto assets are "quite a speculative, unregulated investment,” and people should be aware that investors could lose their entire crypto investment because...
BusinessLaw.com

Kirkland Launches Latest European Office

Kirkland & Ellis has opened an office in Brussels in a bid to boost its European antitrust offering, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The new outpost will be headed up by London antitrust partner Thomas Wilson, according to the person, who added that the move will bolster the U.S. firm’s ambitions to be a key player in the European antitrust market.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

MindMed Announces Launch of Collaboration with Nextage Therapeutics' Brain Targeting Liposome System

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD, NEO: MMED, DE: MMQ), a leading clinical stage psychedelic medicine company, and Nextage Therapeutics (TASE: NXTG), an Israeli innovative drug development company, announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") regarding the launch of an exclusive collaborative development program to optimize the delivery of certain psychedelic drug candidates, leveraging Nextage's proprietary Brain Targeting Liposome System (BTLS) delivery technology, for which it has an exclusive license. MindMed and Nextage will initially collaborate to optimize the delivery of drug products based on noribogaine, and ultimately other ibogaine derivatives, and will share development costs and intellectual property arising from the collaboration.
Businessmartechseries.com

EY US Announces Collaboration with Techstars To Accelerate Innovation For EY Americas Tax

Ernst & Young LLP announced the collaboration between EY Foundry (the firm’s internal corporate venturing unit) and Techstars. Leveraging Techstars’ global ecosystem, EY Foundry will work with leading-class startups in eight different subject areas, such as tax, legal tech, HR, compliance and technology, to launch pilots, establish alliances and explore acquisitions.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Trumid Announces Collaboration with Jefferies to Support Innovation in Emerging Markets Credit Trading

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, will collaborate with Jefferies to support innovation in Emerging Markets credit trading. Jefferies will utilize Trumid’s Attributed Trading (AT) protocol and workflow solutions to provide liquidity to Jefferies’ institutional clients. “Market structure is...
Economyfinovate.com

nCino Collaborates with KPMG Australia to Boost Middle and Back Office Performance

NCino will bring its cloud-based Bank Operating System to the Land Down Under to help KPMG Australia improve its middle and back office operations for its bank clients. “nCino has a proven track record of helping financial institutions innovate while optimizing their processes,” nCino Director of Strategic Partnerships in APAC Zameer Momin said. “As more and more financial institutions are embarking on their business transformations, we are truly excited to be able to offer the power of KPMG Australia’s banking operations knowledge with nCino’s cloud technology to help create a robust and scalable digital experience.”
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Digital Asset Industry's Focus On Compliance Opens New Doors To Professional Investors

LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the early days of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency space there has been an intention to try and court institutional investors into this nascent investment space. Bitcoin is objectively the best performing asset of the last decade; it offers exciting opportunity and refreshing potential for investors and breaks with the legacy norms of investing — but not every investor has taken advantage.
Worldcoingeek.com

Sweden central bank partners with local bank for CBDC trial

Sweden is marching on with its development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In its latest stride, the country’s central bank has partnered with a private local bank to trial the CBDC in a real-world setting, for both commercial and retail use. The country’s apex bank, known as the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioCryst Launches ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) In Germany

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is now available for patients with a prescription in Germany. ORLADEYO was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on April 30, 2021 for the prevention of recurrent...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

MAVTV Motorsports Network Announces Further Expansion into European Market

MAVTV Motorsports Network has announced the recent Samsung TV Plus launch across Europe will extend the motorsports network’s availability into Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Ireland. Effective immediately, more motorsports enthusiasts and race fans across Europe can begin streaming premium racing content on their Samsung Smart TV, including Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling, ASCS Sprint Car Series, OPTIMA’S Search for the Ultimate Street Car and Outlaw Figure 8 in addition to a variety of other exciting and unique automotive shows.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

TransferMate Joins Forces With WEX To Deliver New International Payments Capabilities, Eliminating Complexity While Increasing Speed And Security

KILKENNY, Ireland, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransferMate, the world's leading provider of payments infrastructure as a service, and WEX, a global financial technology service provider, today launched new capabilities that simplify how businesses of all sizes execute complex international payments. Through the partnership, TransferMate has integrated its leading payments technology directly into the WEX system. WEX clients will be able to execute seamless international transfers with ease, and experience new levels of simplicity, security and speed through TransferMate's extensive global payments network.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Tower Closes Latin American Tranche Of Telxius Towers Acquisition

American Tower Corporation (AMT) - Get Report today announced that it has closed the Latin American tranche of its Telxius Towers acquisition, comprised of over 7,000 communications sites in Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina, for total consideration of approximately €0.9 billion (approximately $1.1 billion at current foreign currency exchange rates). The closing was funded by a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facilities and term loans.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Home Office and the EU settlement scheme

Rafael Behr’s article (EU citizens made Britain their home – now they face a hostile environment, 18 May) may mislead readers and discourage eligible EU citizens from applying to the EU settlement scheme. I’m delighted that since the EUSS launched in March 2019, more than 5.4m applications have been received. This demonstrates how the government has made the system as straightforward and user-friendly as possible.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheStreet

Q India Powers Ahead To New Ratings Record

BARC Rating Week 21, 2021 Continues Dramatic Q2 Increase As Channel Reaches 53 Gross Rating Points. MUMBAI and TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India, has reported a new record Gross Rating Point (GRP) level reached in week 21 of 2021 of 53 GRP as measured by BARC. BARC, the Broadcast Audience Research Council known as the "Nielsen of India", is the weekly reporting service measuring all TV viewership data in India. GRP is a measurement combining viewer impressions with Time Spent Viewing (TSV). For the last week measured The Q recorded 94.65 million viewer impressions with an average TSV of 104.56 minutes, which on a combined basis have driven The Q to its highest GRP level in company history.