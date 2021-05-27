Cancel
TravelPerk Partners With Skyscanner To Enable Safe Travel

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelPerk , the largest global travel management platform, has today announced a partnership with leading global travel marketplace Skyscanner to provide travellers with daily data on Covid-19 travel restrictions, including point to point travel information, documents required for travel, and details of destination specific restrictions and requirements.

The partnership allows travellers to make informed choices when booking trips at a time when international travel is reopening amid a complex network of Covid-19 restrictions. Daily insights are provided through TravelPerk's TravelSafe API , which allows third-party travel agencies and others to provide their customers with timely information on point to point travel restrictions and requirements on both arrival and return destinations. The API, which is TravelPerk's first product offering for the wider travel industry, is powered by TravelPerk's own dataset, gathered from official sources such as the UK Commonwealth Office, and local governmental websites and cross-referenced by policy analysts. The service also includes information on local restrictions and requirements, including quarantines, testing and proof of vaccination, and advice on documentation such as passenger locator forms.

TravelPerk's TravelSafe API now powers Skyscanner's interactive map , which helps travellers understand where they can go and the rules in place to travel to any destination around the world. Since integrating TravelPerk data, Skyscanner has seen a significant shift in customer satisfaction, reporting an increase of 40% for their Journey Experience and Product Market Fit score, measuring ease of use and perceived usefulness of the map on mobile specifically.

By integrating TravelSafe API, both Skyscanner and TravelPerk play a major role in enabling a safe and smooth return to travel, building traveller confidence through the provision of live updates on travel restrictions and requirements.

This news follows TravelPerk's recent $160 million Series D funding announcement that will fuel the next phase of its rapid global growth and will help the company enhance its offerings in safety, flexibility and sustainability .

Ross McNairn, Chief Product Officer at TravelPerk, said:

"It's been a tough year for the travel industry, and for people who love to travel. We are starting to see travel reopening again, but the situation remains uncertain, complex and fast-changing, with a variety of restrictions likely to be in place for specific destinations and routes for some time to come.

"At TravelPerk, we want to equip travelers with the tools and information they need to start booking trips again, confidently and safely. Our TravelSafe API is designed to do just that and, by making it our first product that is available to the wider travel sector, we hope to support the entire travel ecosystem as it recovers from the disruption of the last 12 months. We are delighted to be partnering with Skyscanner and are very proud to be working together on a common mission to help both leisure and business travelers begin traveling again."

Piero Sierra, Chief Product Officer at Skyscanner, said:

"We know there's a huge amount of pent-up demand for travel right now - according to our travel pulse, 54% of travellers visiting Skyscanner this month are currently planning a trip, while 40% are thinking about it. This is the highest intent we have seen in over a year. However, we're also aware that more needs to be done to rebuild traveller confidence following a year unlike any other.

"When asked what would encourage them to book an international flight, nearly 1 in 2 (43%) travellers cite greater clarity on restrictions and straightforward guidance around international travel. We launched our map to address that need, providing travellers with transparent, easy to understand information and helping them navigate the constantly in-flux landscape that is international travel during these Covid-impacted times. But we didn't stop there - we are always looking for ways to improve our experience for users and meet traveller needs in the best way possible. With the integration of TravelPerk's TravelSafe API, we are taking our map to the next level, ensuring it's truly helping travellers understand where they can go and what rules they'll need to comply with in order to travel."

About TravelPerk

TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk's all-in-one platform gives travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.

TravelPerk has the world's largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies worldwide to get the most out of their travel.

Backed by world-class investors like DST, Kinnevik, Target Global, Felix Capital, Greyhound Capital, Spark Capital, Heartcore, LocalGlobe, Amplo, 14W—investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Zalando, Slack, Trello, Twitter, Farfetch and Delivery Hero — TravelPerk is reinventing business travel with an end-to-end solution that works. Visit www.travelperk.com or https://developers.travelperk.com for more information

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travellers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 100 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel. 

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelperk-partners-with-skyscanner-to-enable-safe-travel-301300226.html

SOURCE TravelPerk

