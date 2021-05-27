Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

FLIP. First Fully Autonomous Vehicle By SberAutoTech

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

MOSCOW, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, FLIP. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.

ELECTRIC

There is a proprietary electric platform driven by an electric motor powered by a replaceable battery module at the core of FLIP. Key differentiating know-how is that fast-swappable batteries can be replaced in five minutes. So the vehicle is ready to continue the journey in time comparable to a fueling of a conventional car. Fast-swappable batteries is a solution that removes the current challenges of EV market, such as extensive charging time and high battery prices resulting from their expected capacity and range. Moreover, FLIP is designed to be powered from both electricity and other alternative fuels like natural gas and hydrogen.

SberAutoTech's digital platform of FLIP is inherently designed to comply with the requirements for connected and autonomous vehicles to open a new chapter in the evolution of private and public transport. New mobility powered by FLIPs has the potential to reduce the number of vehicles in the streets, solve the last mile problem and deliver a fundamentally new level of comfort that can't be achieved by public transport yet. FLIP's electric platform design ensures maximum flexibility and allows to place a variety of vehicle bodies - passenger, truck or a combined one.

SPACIOUS

FLIP has the dimensions of a conventional passenger car, measuring 3.62 m by 1.95 m, but has 40% more interior space thanks to design free of the space-consuming elements typical for cars with internal combustion engines. Designed as a fully autonomous vehicle, FLIP has no traditional control panels and is capable of carrying six persons with maximum comfort.

FULLY CONNECTED

FLIP by SberAutoTech is designed for new mobility scenarios. Fully connected autonomous and safe taxi of the future is available via a user app. Trip safety and customization are achieved with passenger face recognition and user-friendly communication with a virtual assistant named Salute. Infotainment for FLIP passengers is powered by services of the Sber ecosystem and Sber partners: 2GIS navigation, setting music streaming Services of SberSound and video streaming via Okko.

AUTONOMOUS

Highest possible level of FLIP driving automation is based on SberAutoTech's self-driving technology using a combination of lidars, radars, and cameras to evaluate the road environment. FLIP supports both V2V and V2X so it is ready to interact with both other FLIPs and the road infrastructure.

Current bench-testing of FLIP prototypes is made by SberAutoTech on closed tracks to meet current Russian legislation on self-driving vehicles. Touch-and-feel presentation of FLIP for public will be available shortly during St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held June 2-5.

FLIP 's electric platform removes all limitations resulting from the layouts of conventional vehicles. Combined with the flexible architecture of SberAutoTech's self-driving technology, it will enable us to roll out solutions across a variety of verticals, like freight transport, last mile, and taxis. These technologies are the future, and we are proud that the evolution of this track is possible thanks to the synergy achieved within the ecosystem and thanks to SberAutoTech engineering solutions.

David Rafalovsky

CTO, Sberbank Group; Executive Vice President, Head of Technology, Sberbank

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flip-first-fully-autonomous-vehicle-by-sberautotech-301300516.html

SOURCE Sber

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
479
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Autonomous Vehicles#Autonomous Cars#Electric Cars#Flips#Okko#Russian#Sberbank Group#Cto#Fully Connected Flip#Flip Driving Automation#Flip Prototypes#Flip Passengers#Vehicle Bodies#Spacious Flip#Self Driving Vehicles#Conventional Vehicles#Automotive Technologies#Ev Market#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Carssmartcitiesworld.net

Podcast: Connected and autonomous vehicles - where the rubber hits the road.

CAVs and the data they produce could ultimately become a key part of the wider connected communities. From drones to AI-driven connected cars running on a wealth of data, CAVs is one of smart cities most exciting areas and something that will form a key plank of innovation in the decade ahead. SmartCitiesWorld recently sat down with Michael Ger, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Automotive at Cloudera, and Douglas O’Flaherty, Global Ecosystem Leader at IBM Storage, to discuss the autonomous vehicle market, its opportunities today and what lies in wait for the decade ahead. Below is an extract from the conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.
CarsComputer Weekly

Oxbotica and TRL pilot safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

Publicity outlining the potential of autonomous vehicles is probably now matched by shock stories of a driverless wild west. To bring structure to the nascent industry, Oxbotica and TRL have unveiled a code of practice for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments. The two...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Scania Growth Capital Invests In Autonomous Vehicle Sensors

Scania’s corporate venture capital-fund announces investment of € 7.5 million (approximately $9.1m US) in Scantinel to finance further growth in its specialist LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. Scantinel Photonics GmbH is a leading LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) start-up and a part of the ZEISS Ventures portfolio, based in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Sberbank unit unveils self-driving vehicle FLIP

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - SberAutoTech, a subsidiary of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, has developed a fully self-driving vehicle, FLIP, which the company on Thursday described as a “taxi of the future”. Sberbank is diversifying in areas ranging from food delivery and taxi services to cloud computing and cyber security,...
Carshiconsumption.com

Cupra Unleashes Its First Fully-Electric Vehicle, A 228HP Hot Hatch Named ‘Born’

As battery-powered vehicles become increasingly commonplace, we’re finally beginning to see what their performance looks like in more middle-of-the-road applications. After all, up until recently, EVs have mostly been limited to pedestrian consumer cars and multimillion-dollar performance machines. But with the launch of its sub-branded Cupra ‘Born,’ Seat is offering...
CarsElectronicsWeekly.com

Code of Practice for off-road autonomous vehicles

Oxbotica and the Transport Research Laboratory have piloted the use of a Code of Practice for the deployment of autonomous vehicles in off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry using a number of off-road vehicles. The Code identifies the key elements for safe and efficient deployment of...
EconomyThe Next Web

Mapping the most important companies in autonomous vehicle tech

This article was written by Augustin Friedel, Smart Mobility Expert onThe Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Ford expects 40% of global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030

Ford Motor Co. outlined its plans and expectations for electric vehicles and connected services on Wednesday, saying it expects 40% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030. The company will boost its spending on electric vehicles to more than $30 billion by 2025, it said in a statement released ahead of an investor day, themed "Delivering Ford+" that will kick off at 9.30 a.m. Eastern time. "This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we're grabbing it with both hands," Chief Executive Jim...
Technologygpsworld.com

GNSS in the fast lane: Meeting autonomous vehicle navigation challenges

The advent of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is one of three revolutions in the automotive industry that will likely change this country as much as cars did over the last century. The other two are the conversion from internal combustion engines to electric ones and the integration of cars into digital traffic networks.
CarsWebProNews

Germany Clearing Autonomous Vehicles for Regular Use

Germany is poised to be the first country to clear autonomous vehicles for everyday use. According to Deutsche Welle, Germany’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that paves the way for autonomous vehicle integration, with the bill moving to the upper chamber for passage. The bill would allow autonomous vehicles to be a standard part of daily traffic, with minimal restrictions.
TechnologyInhabitat.com

Trombia tests a fully autonomous electric street sweeper that doesn’t waste water

Trombia Free is a fully autonomous street sweeper developed by Finnish road maintenance equipment manufacturer Trombia Technologies. The electric vehicle uses less than 15% of the power needed by currently available heavy-suction sweeping technologies, cutting over 3 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually. Despite its electric design, the Trombia Free doesn’t compromise power or performance capabilities.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Turntide Technologies Extends Its Smart Motor System To Transportation Sector With Acquisition Of Electric Vehicle Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and GATESHEAD, England, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turntide Technologies , ("Turntide"), the company responsible for the Platform for Sustainable Operations™, powered by its patented Smart Motor System™, today announced the launch of Turntide Transport, a new division of the company focused on modernizing intelligent motor systems throughout the commercial transportation industry.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Aviva to launch autonomous vehicle trial on public roads in UK

Aviva and Darwin Innovation Group are to begin a five-year strategic partnership, beginning with a collaboration that will see an autonomous shuttle, controlled by 5G and satellite connectivity, transport members of the public around the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire. In October 2020, after a four-year trial supported...
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Triumphed Today

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was an electric stock on Monday, accelerating more than 9% higher. Never short of ambition, the company set a lofty target for itself that obviously resonated with investors. So what. Fisker, which like EV top dog Tesla concentrates on higher-end models, said it aims...
CarsThe Next Web

How vertical battery packs could boost EV range, and improve aerodynamics

EV automakers have mostly relied on the skateboard chassis as the mainstream way of integrating a battery into an electric vehicle. But British start-up Page-Roberts revealed a concept with a vertical EV battery design, which it claims reduces manufacturing costs up to 36%, and enables 30% more vehicle range. Why?
Technologyaithority.com

Waabi Launches To Build A Pathway To Commercially Viable, Scalable Autonomous Driving

With $83.5M in Series A funding, Waabi to usher in the next generation of self-driving technology. Waabi, founded by AI pioneer and visionary Raquel Urtasun, launched out of stealth to build the next generation of self-driving technology. Waabi’s innovative approach unleashes the power of AI to “drive” safely in the real world, bringing the promise of self-driving closer to commercialization than ever before.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Put This Autonomous Vehicle Stock on Your Radar After Its First-Quarter Update

Shares of computer vision (CV) chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been on a tear. The stock is up nearly 60% over the past year, and it could continue its run as the company returns to growth mode. Specifically, self-driving vehicles and additional auto safety features could be a huge catalyst for this small semiconductor stock. Here's some of what it had to say during its first-quarter earnings update in early June.