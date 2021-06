We all have them. Those times when we just can't think. Our brain doesn't respond when we need it. I've heard the term called "brain fart", "vapor lock", "duuuuuuh", "uhhhhhhh", "F***!!!". In fact, when I was a young lad, and I'd have that momentary lapse of brain function, I use to imagine the cartoon of Steam Boat Willie at the helm of the Titanic. Or a hamster on his little running wheel, only he's drunk, or if I was really out of it, the hamster flat out died. Well, thanks to my friend, I now have a song that I will forever think about, every time I brain fart!