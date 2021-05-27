Cancel
New juried exhibition on view in Art Alley through July 25

Lockhaven Express
 2021-05-27

UNIVERSITY PARK — The HUB-Robeson Galleries presents “C/O Commonwealth,” a juried exhibition which invited artists to make site-responsive and socially engaged works of local relevance and international significance, charged by the HUB-Robeson Galleries Student Advisory Council. The exhibit features the work of Benjamin Andrew, the Center for the Performing Arts,...

www.lockhaven.com
#Art Installations#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Art World#University
Woodstock, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Inaugural art exhibit open at new visual arts center in downtown Woodstock

The Reeves House Visual Arts Center is showcasing its first art exhibit, [Re]constructing Home, now through July 4. The exhibit examines the meaning of home and how individuals define themselves in relation to others. [Re]constructing Home features artwork from 20 local, regional, and national artists. The exhibit includes three Cherokee County artists: Kim Bates, Karen Beedle, and Chase King are from Woodstock.
Boise, IDartfixdaily.com

Smithsonian American Art Museum's Nationally Touring Exhibition Re-Examines the American West Through Modern and Contemporary Art

“Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea” Opens in Boise, Idaho, July 31. Ideas about the American West, both in popular culture and in commonly accepted historical narratives, are often based on a past that never was, and fail to take into account important events that actually occurred. The exhibition “Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea,” examines the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists who offer a broader and more inclusive view of this region. This exhibition presents an opportunity to examine previous misconceptions, question racist clichés and highlight the multiple communities and histories that continue to form this iconic region of the United States. Working in various media, from painting and sculpture to photography and mixed media, the artists featured in the exhibition bring a nuanced and multifaceted history into view. Among the many voices and communities highlighted in this exhibition, “Many Wests” showcases artworks by artists who are Black, white, women, men, LGBTQ+, Native American, Asian American and Latinx.
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

Visual arts professor to exhibit paintings

Kim Bromley, professor of visual arts, has had a small gouache painting, “Color on the Pond,” accepted to the Horizontal Grandeur 13th annual juried art exhibition at the Stevens County Historical Society and Museum in Morris, Minnesota. The exhibition runs June 17-Nov.12. Bromley also has a one-person exhibition at the...
NWI.com

New South Shore Arts Gallery exhibit built on scaffolding

The latest South Shore Arts Gallery exhibit is framed in a unique way. "Swell: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding" is now hanging on actual scaffolding at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. Indiana University Northwest Director of...
Lake Geneva Regional News

Visit Whitewater gallery for art exhibits in June & July

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting a state exhibit and accepting entries for its annual photography competition. The alliance is hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit, featuring the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. The WRAP exhibit...
WHSV

VMRC residents put on art exhibit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 18 years, the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community has hosted a juried art exhibit on its campus throughout the month of June. It’s open three days a week to the public and is always available to residents. The exhibit is put on by residents of the community and features the work of artists from 17 states.
artgroupsdfw.com

2021 Fort Worth Community Arts Center Juried Exhibition entries due July 18

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION – July 18, 2021; 12am central standard time. ART DROPOFF – August 9 – 10, 2021; 10am – 5pm. CALL TO ARTISTS: Call to artists over the age of 18, open to all disciplines. All medias including oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, prints, drawings, mixed media, sculpture, video, installation, photography, and digital art. The 2021 Arts Center Juried Exhibition will occur in our premier, 3000 square foot, Front Gallery at The Arts Center. All artwork must be original and must not infringe upon any copyright or the rights of any person.
Delaware StatePosted by
Janine Paris

New Dance Performance on Black Femininity at Delaware Art Museum on July 1st

On Thursday, July 1 at 8 pm, Dara Meredith’s virtual dance residency at the Delaware Art Museum will culminate with the premiere of The Bridge of Our Roots. The commissioned dance is inspired by the painting Southern Souvenir No. II created by African American modern artist Eldzier Cortor in 1948. Cortor’s painting depicts the disembodied figures of Black women, torn apart physically and stripped of their identities. Meredith’s dance residency has focused on Cortor’s artwork, on loan from the Art Bridges Foundation and on display at the Delaware Art Museum through July.
hourdetroit.com

Cranbrook Academy of Art Looks Back at 90 Years with New Exhibit

In 1932, Cranbrook Academy of Art opened with a new approach to arts education. Unlike classic institutions, the Bloomfield Hills-based academy hired teaching artists instead of academic professors and embraced studio space over traditional classroom settings. Students were encouraged to experiment and explore various mediums as well. Cranbrook’s art education...
Bellevue, IAbellevueheraldleader.com

Bellevue Arts Council Exhibit

The Bellevue Arts Council will host ‘Summer Art 2021,’ a new exhibit in a new location, on Friday June 25 and Saturday, June 26. The show, featuring art work from local members of the Arts Council, will be held for the first time in the lower level of the newly refurbished Button Factory building on south Riverview.
montgomery-herald.com

Entries sought for state juried exhibition

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) has issued a call for entries for its 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition. The show will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston. Since 1979, the exhibition has celebrated the exceptional talents and creativity of Mountain State artists.
Middletown Press

Roxbury church holding juried art show

ROXBURY - The Roxbury Congregational Church will be holding their 16th annual “Art at the Meetinghouse,” a juried art show from June 18-20. The show includes over 100 works of art from artists throughout the region. Works include watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastels, printmaking, mixed media, fine craft, sculpture and graphics.
Wausau, WIWJFW-TV

Wausau Art Exhibit Opens

WAUSAU - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau has a new exhibit on viewing now called 'Handstitched Worlds, The Cartography of Quilts', and museum goers are taking it all in. Art gallery visitor Becky Kermitz spoke about how exciting the exhibit was to her. "Well I came here...
ospreyobserver.com

Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory Unveils New Art Exhibit At Krazy Kup

There is a new art exhibit at Krazy Kup, located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City. The art was created by artist Bryant Martinez and the students who attend the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory program at Hispanic Services Council in Plant City. The...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Weathervanes get their second wind in an exhibition at New York's American Folk Art Museum

The humble weathervane just might be the earliest form of kinetic art. As the winds of art history blew firmly in the direction of Modernism during the early 20th century, some US artists began to look up to the weathervane. An upcoming exhibition at New York’s American Folk Art Museum, titled American Weathervanes: the Art of the Winds, celebrates them too, with a selection of pieces made between the 1780s and 1910s.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

For the People: Turner Center, city open new art exhibits

VALDOSTA – In a partnership between the city and the local arts center, the 13th Annual People's Choice Photo Contest kicked off Monday. The yearly kickoff occurred simultaneously with an opening reception for the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts' newest exhibits. More than 70 photos were submitted for...
MyNorthwest.com

Exhibit at Bellevue Art Museum questions capital punishment through the tradition of last meals

At the Bellevue Art Museum, an exhibit called “The Last Supper” is a collection of 800 plates hand-painted by Oregon State University art professor Julie Green. “They’re blue and white, cobalt blue paint on white ceramics, mostly porcelain, and they’re kiln fired,” Green said. “From a distance, it looks quite homey and beautiful, like something you might pull out of your grandmother’s china cabinet. Then you get closer and you find out the context of the piece.”
pajaronian.com

New PV Arts exhibit features local artists

WATSONVILLE—For the past year, a group of five local artists has held a series of virtual pop-up art sessions, where participants learned about the artists’ process and were given guidance on how to create their own work. Now, Pajaro Valley Arts (PVA) is displaying the artwork that came from those...