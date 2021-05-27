Cancel
Rahane, Pant extend wishes as Ravi Shastri turns 59

Birmingham Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Wishes poured in as Team India head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday on Thursday. Former and current players took to Twitter to extend wishes to the former India all-rounder, who had a knack for producing his best when the chips were down.

www.birminghamstar.com
