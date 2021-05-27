Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Poda Files Trademarks In Canada, US, UK, And Europe

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 13 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company")(CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) is pleased to announce that the Company has added to its intellectual property portfolio by filing trademarks in Canada, the United States, the UK and Europe for its flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods. Poda's recent filings help secure intellectual property rights in markets where the Company's products may be sold in the future.

Poda's research and development in the Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") space commenced in January 2015. After spending years of research and development the Poda zero-cleaning technology was granted a Canadian patent in 2018 with PCT national phase patent entries filed in over 65 additional countries, giving Poda the ability to protect its valuable intellectual property on a global scale. This patent provides Poda with protection based on the Patent filings allowing Poda to be the only closed ended cigarette on the market. A closed ended cigarette utilizing HNB heating technology allows for a truly zero clean ashless experience and provides for consistent quality each time a new Poda Pod is inserted into the heating device.

Beyond Burn

The Company filed trademarks in Canada, US, UK, and Europe for Beyond Burn representing a new way to brand the multi-billion heat-not-burn ("HNB") market. Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully-patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that all other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements.

The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they are accustomed to. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

"We are incredibly excited to update our approximately 35,000 shareholders that we have filed additional trademarks in Canada, the United States, the UK, and Europe for our innovative Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods. These filings support our already robust IP portfolio and significantly bolster to our international marketing initiatives", stated Ryan Selby, Poda CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board.

Additionally, The Company also announces that it has engaged Native Ads, Inc. (Native Ads) to provide a 12-month programmatic digital advertising campaign in connection with the Company's ongoing effort to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand awareness, general awareness, and awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state of the art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative. Under the terms of the agreement, Native Ads will provide a combination of strategic digital media services, marketing coordination, content production, and data analytics services.

On Behalf of the Board,Ryan SelbyCEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully-patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they are accustomed to. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poda-files-trademarks-in-canada-us-uk-and-europe-301300526.html

SOURCE Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Canada#Design#Uk#International Markets#Global Markets#The Company#Fse#Beyond Burn#Hnb#Canadian#Poda Lifestyle#Behalf Of The Board#The Company#Native Ads Inc#Securities Exchange#Files#United States#Patent Filings#Distribution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Trademarks
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AcuityAds Announces Initial Public Offering In The United States And Public Offering In Canada

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or the "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, today announced the launch of a marketed public offering of AcuityAds' common shares in the United States and Canada, representing AcuityAds' initial public offering in the United States.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

DoorDash Expands To Japan

SENDAI, Japan, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (DASH) the largest on-demand logistics platform for door-to-door delivery in the U.S., announced today its official launch in Japan, beginning with Sendai. This marks the company's first market expansion in Asia and third country outside the U.S., including Australia and Canada. As...
BusinessBusiness Insider

PODA CEO Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - PODA LIFESTYLEAND WELLNESS LTD. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) is pleased to provide the Company's shareholders with a corporate update from the Ryan Selby, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of PODA. "Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. ("Poda") was founded...
U.S. PoliticsFlight Global.com

US lifts 'do not travel' warning for Canada, Mexico, much of Europe

The US State Department has lowered its risk profile for travel to Canada and Mexico, just as Canada also considers easing some of its own strict restrictions for travellers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. On 8 June the US government lowered its travel warnings for its northerly and...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Moderna Seeks Approval of Covid-19 Vaccine for Teens in Europe, Canada

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday it was seeking conditional approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine on teens in Europe and Canada, in what will assuredly be a boost for inoculation campaigns. “We are encouraged that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SalMar - Private placement successfully completed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
Economynewsfinale.com

UK second most popular country in Europe for inward foreign investment

The UK is the second most common destination for foreign direct investment in Europe, a report from professional services firm Ernst & Young has said. London did regain its standing as the most popular European city for investment though after being overtaken by Paris the year before, while the North West and East of England regions saw significant increases in FDI projects.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

All Amounts in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce today that it has filed, and received receipt for, a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Prospectus'). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives, which include the acquisition of additional royalties. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Medical & Biotechpharmtech.com

Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized in UK and Europe for Adolescents

The vaccine is now authorized for ages 12 and older in European Union member states and the UK. The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) announced on June 4, 2021, that it was giving temporary authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 and older. Similarly, in a May 28, 2021 press release, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for the COVID-19 Vaccine Comirnaty in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age, following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The United States expanded authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 on May 10, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Elemental Royalties Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its Common Shares.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

China Keli Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Transaction

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,347,826 common shares at $0.23 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Certain insiders may participate in the Private Placement.
PodcastAdvanced Television

Report: Podcast ad opportunities in Europe and US

There are significant opportunities in podcast advertising in Europe and the US, according to Dataxis. In terms of audiences, the two continents have experienced strong growth since 2015. The podcast penetration of podcast listeners in Europe tripled between 2015 and 2020, reaching almost 25 per cent of the European population in the US, the penetration rate almost doubled in the same period, reaching 41 per cent at the end of last year.
EconomyThe Guardian

UK second to France again for attracting foreign investment in Europe

The UK lost out to France as the most popular European destination for foreign investors for the second year in a row, amid disruption from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. During 2020 the UK secured 975 inward investment projects compared with France’s 985 projects, according to accountancy firm EY. The...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Novra Begins Trading in the US on the OTCQB Market

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) ("Novra"), a Canadian company, has been approved to begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Exchange under the symbol NVRVF. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance liquidity, extend investor awareness, and facilitate US based trading through regulated US broker-dealers.
Internetnewspotng.com

EU, UK, US, Canada Condemn Nigeria Twitter Ban

World superpowers have condemned the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government over the indefinite suspension of the operations of microblogging site Twitter in Nigeria. Recall that the Federal Government on Friday suspended, indefinitely, the operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria. Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed,...
Worldinews.co.uk

Facebook probed by UK and Europe over how it gathers advertising data

The European Union and Britain both launched competition probes on Friday into whether Facebook taps data from advertisers to unfairly squeeze rivals out of the online classifieds market. The cases by the European Commission – the EU’s competition authority – and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are separate,...
WorldNew York Post

Europe, UK hit Facebook with formal antitrust investigations

Regulators in Europe and the United Kingdom on Friday announced they have launched formal competition investigations into Facebook in a two-front offensive on the social media giant’s use of data to dominate markets. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said it’s investigating whether Facebook is “abusing a dominant position in...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BRAVADA International Receives A Registered Trademark For "XTASY COSMETICS" From The US Patent And Trademark Office And Begins Development Of Its Proprietary Cosmetics Line

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.CosmeticsWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has received a registered trademark for "XTASY Cosmetics" from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The registration can be found on the USPTO's website. BRAVADA will develop XTASY Cosmetics® into its own beauty and cosmetics line that will...
Worldcryptoslate.com

Standard Chartered unit to offer crypto trading services in UK and Europe

SC Ventures, the innovations and ventures unit of global bank Standard Chartered, announced Wednesday it would launch a crypto brokerage and exchange platform for institutions clients in UK and Europe, as per a release. Crypto for all. The unit will partner with BC Technology Group, the parent of Hong Kong-based...