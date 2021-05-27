Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tokyo Skytree Represents Beacon Of Hope As It Greets 9th Anniversary

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

TOKYO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its ninth anniversary on May 22, Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest tower operated by TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD., launched an exciting global campaign to promote unity, solidarity, equality and hope. With all eyes on Japan ahead of the world's biggest sporting spectacle this summer, and with continuing discussions about hosting a safe and successful event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Skytree has become a beacon of hope, resilience and positive energy.

Tokyo Skytree launched a vibrant and innovative "W1SH RIBBON DISCOVER & CONNECT THE WORLD" campaign in cooperation with celebrated international photographer and director Leslie Kee. Thousands of people have already attached their wishes to the "Tree of Hope" monument located at the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree. Given the current travel restrictions, the campaign is also being driven via social media. People anywhere in the world can send in their wishes using the hashtag #W1SHRIBBON.

A special music video has been created by renowned music producer Nico The Owl to capture the essence of the campaign, featuring a diverse cross-section of society along with dancers, celebrities and athletes. Leading fashion icon Kansai Yamamoto designed a unique collection of exquisite clothes with bold designs and vibrant colors to reflect the values of the campaign.

For more information, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202105265399-O1-nmu061P3.pdf

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokyo-skytree-represents-beacon-of-hope-as-it-greets-9th-anniversary-301300505.html

SOURCE TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
479
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#World Music#Tobu Tower Skytree Co#Solidarity#Prnewswire#Ltd#Unity#Hope#Music Video#Discover#Bold Designs#Vibrant Colors#Music Producer#Dancers#Campaign#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Place
Asia
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Local paralympian hopes Tokyo games are on

Isaac Jean-Paul says the first time his family realized he was visually impaired was when he was a toddler in Evanston. “What made them take me to the doctor was me running into walls and coffee tables,” he explains. Then two-year-old Isaac was diagnosed with juvenile retinoschisis, which restricts his...
LifestyleTheme Park Insider

Tokyo DisneySea Announces 20th Anniversary Plans

Mickey Mouse will welcome visitors to the celebration with "Mickey & Friends Harbor Greeting 'Time to Shine!'" on the waters of the Mediterranean Harbor. "From aboard a ship, as new music for the anniversary plays, Mickey and his pals dressed in sparkling costumes that matches the theme of the 20th anniversary will celebrate this special year with guests," the Tokyo Disney Resort said in a press release.
CarsWDW News Today

PHOTOS: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Tomica Die-Cast Submarine Coming June 9th to Tokyo DisneySea

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort loves to release highly-detailed die-cast models of their ride vehicles, with the past year alone seeing tributes to Toy Story Mania, Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek, and Pooh’s Hunny Hunt. Seeing as these are some of the most beloved and celebrated attractions at Tokyo Disney Resort, it’s only fitting that the next vehicle pay tribute to another of the greatest attractions, not only in Tokyo but in the world—20,000 Leagues Under the Sea!
MusicBillboard

Japan's Haru Nemuri Shares New 'Seventh Heaven' Video Shot in Shibuya Parco: Watch

Japanese pop artist Haru Nemuri released her latest single, "Seventh Heaven," on May 28 and shared the accompanying music video. The track is theme of the upcoming movie Colorless (Japanese title: Sarugakucho de aimasho), set to open in Japanese theaters in June after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The song was written specifically for the film in November 2019 — earlier than two of her most recent releases, "Inori Dake Ga Aru" and "Bang" — alongside the recording of her latest album, Lovetheism.
Europeinformation-age.com

The 3rd anniversary of GDPR: the drop that digs the rock, hopefully!

On the third anniversary of the introduction of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Enza Iannopollo, senior analyst at Forrester, discusses the importance of staying compliant. Today, the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is celebrating the three year anniversary of its enforcement. Despite its teeth, with data protection...
StocksBirmingham Star

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on hopes for U.S. economy

TOKYO, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Friday as investor sentiment was bolstered by solid U.S. economic data and buying buoyed by reasonable valuations following the previous session's decline. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 600.40 points, or 2.10 percent, from Thursday to close the day at...
Swimming & Surfingthesundevils.com

Two Water Polo Alumni to Represent Team Australia in Tokyo

AUSTRALIA- On Monday, the Australian Olympic Committee announced the team of 13 that would be representing Team Australia in the Tokyo Olympics. Two former Sun Devils, Rowie Webster and Lena Mihailovic, are on the Aussie Stingers' advancing squad. Rowie Webster was named Captain of the Stingers and will be participating...
EntertainmentSoompi

Brave Girls Announces June Comeback Date & Schedule

Mark your calendars: Brave Girls is finally making their long-awaited comeback!. On June 7 at midnight KST, Brave Girls released the schedule for their highly-anticipated comeback later this month. Brave Girls will be returning on June 17 at 6 p.m. KST with their fifth mini album “Summer Queen,” marking their...
Combat Sportsolympics.com

In the blue corner: Wessam Salamana is fighting to represent refugees everywhere at Tokyo 2020

Wessam Salamana is a Syrian-born Olympian boxer who trains in Saarbrücken, Germany, with the support of an IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship. Salamana fought at the London 2012 Olympic Games under the Syrian flag but in 2015 escaped the insecurity of a war with his wife and two children, determined to continue his boxing career and fight at Tokyo 2020 with the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Tokyo Olympics hopes end for Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 28 (ANI): India shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's slim chances of qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics ended after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that no further tournaments will be played inside the qualifying window. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

What We Hope to See From the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Livestream

With the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream taking place this Thursday, there is quite a bit of hype surrounding it, thanks to Square Enix heavily promoting it alongside said stream being a simultaneous English broadcast. This demonstrates that the news being delivered during this stream will impact the western market, which is hopeful for potential simultaneous global releases of future titles.
Asiawetaskiwintimes.com

Greetings from Ashoro

The Spring season is a busy time, with people waking up early to get their gardens and fields planted in the sunny reprieves amid the rainy season. Bees are buzzing to and from the wide selection of early Spring flowers, planted with care or the lively wild blossoms. There are a lot of flowers to pay attention to. It seems that every week a blooming season ends, and another begins.