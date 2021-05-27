Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shasta County, CA

With Water Levels So Low at Lake Shasta, Closures and Restrictions in Place

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office:. As we approach Memorial Day Weekend and enter the summer boating season, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of the following closures/operation restrictions on Shasta Lake issued during the 2020 boating season. Because water levels at Shasta Lake remain low, these orders will remain in effect in the interest of continued public safety.

kymkemp.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shasta Lake, CA
Shasta County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Mccloud, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Skiing#High Water#Water Skis#Water Storage#Water Restrictions#Lake County#Salt Lake#Water Safety#Salt Water#Dekkas Rock#Shasta County Ordinance#Sugarloaf Creek#Lake Shasta#Water Levels#Waterskiing Restrictions#Salt Creek Inlet#Squaw Creek Arm#Ski Kiting#County Sheriff#Sacramento Arm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Shasta County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Enjoy the car-free highway through Lassen while it lasts

The road through Lassen Park is plowed, but still closed to motor traffic — making a visit to our local National Park a rare treat right now. Entering from the southwest entrance, you can drive in two miles to Sulphur Works, then hike or bike as far as you like. There are 18 miles of car-free highway.
Shasta County, CAKQED

Crews Battling Large Brush Fire in Pacific Palisades

Fire Burns More than 1,300 Acres in Santa Monica Mountains. The fire has forced about a thousand people to evacuate their homes. Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause but said that it is suspicious in nature. Shasta County Deals With its Own Possible Recall. The recall election...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Bald Eagle

David is a retired Environmental Scientist with a passion for wildlife photography and travel. He has lived in Shasta County for the last 38 years with his wife Becky. If the light is at all promising, you can find him out with the camera most mornings at a local venue. David maintains a website where he exhibits some of his favorite images at davidbogener.zenfolio.com.
Redding, CAkrcrtv.com

Redding vendors host event at the Park bringing community together

Redding, Shasta County — If you were around The Park, otherwise known as Redding's Food Truck Hub, earlier Sunday, you may have noticed some new vendors coming out for an event. Some vendors said with the news of the CDC reducing a few Covid restrictions like mask wearing nation-wide, and...
Shasta Lake, CAPosted by
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Shasta Lake

(SHASTA LAKE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shasta Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Shasta County, CA106x.com

COVID Case Rate Increases In Shasta County

Shasta County remains solidly in the red tier, with the case rate increasing this week from 7.5 to 8.7 daily cases per 100,000 residents. Public health says that throughout the pandemic, an increased case rate has been followed by increased hospitalizations and deaths. 26 Shasta County residents have died from...
Shasta Lake, CAPosted by
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel

4-day forecast for Shasta Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shasta Lake: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Valley, Delta, northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding terrain below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected through early Tuesday, west of Interstate 5 and into the Coast Range. Breezy winds continue through Tuesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 20 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Amador County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 220, 266, AND 267 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Cascade and northern Sierra foothills below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Shasta County, CAkqms.com

Vaccine Hesitancy Reflected In Low Vaccination Rate In Shasta County

12,071 Shasta County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including another 29 from Thursday, which also saw 856 negative tests. There have been 226 fatalities. An estimated 196 people have the virus right now, 10 people are hospitalized and 2 are in intensive care. The county remains stuck in the red tier with a daily case rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents.