Khoros and Talkwalker Release Smart Social® Report to Help Brands Market to Gen Z with Actionable Data & CX Insights
Khoros, award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, partnered with Talkwalker, the leading enterprise listening platform, to publish the Smart Social® Report, Volume 3, revealing how brands should engage with and market to the Gen Z audience. The Smart Social Report is a series by Khoros that unpacks the latest social media marketing trends to help inform social media managers and marketers’ digital strategies.martechseries.com