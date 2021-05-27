Khoros and Talkwalker Release Smart Social® Report to Help Brands Market to Gen Z with Actionable Data & CX Insights

SundaySky, the leading platform for video-powered experiences, today announced the launch of its self-service Editor solution, which allows digital marketers to easily create and modify video experiences (VX) without the technical expertise, time and costs of traditional video production. Brands across retail, banking, healthcare, financial services and other industries have the option to start video experiences from industry-specific templates or from scratch in a self-service editing platform, reducing the barrier of entry for digital marketers to create compelling content at scale. SundaySky also extended its platform channel reach with a new Shopify app, which provides Shopify stores with the power to deploy dynamic and personalized video advertisements that differentiate their brand and drive store revenue. Now, digital marketers serving small businesses to enterprises can compose video experiences that augment the customer experience with the speed and agility required to maintain a competitive advantage.