Experian Partners With Microsoft to Help Global Businesses Prosper in a Data-Driven World

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a technology company focused on commercial and industrial applications, offers a wide variety of software solutions such as Office 365, Azure, Microsoft Teams, Dynamics 365, Linkedin and Windows 10. The company also provides platforms for developers via Visual Studio Code and Github; other segments of Microsoft include its Xbox devices and games division. A recent Simply Wall report on the company notes that although it may seem as if there is not a lot of opportunity for Microsoft to expand, in actuality a combination of savvy management decisions and projects in high-barrier-to-entry industries could provide even more growth for the global leaders. In fact, the articles notes that Microsoft is forecast to grow revenue 11.7% annually. The report points to current projects in expansion that include Microsoft Azure, which has servers currently expanding into China, Indonesia, and Malaysia; Microsoft Office, which is providing stabilizing revenues from essential business tools; MS Teams, which has 145 million monthly active users and is a growing business, education and conferring app; and LinkedIn, a well-positioned social network with long-term committed users. In addition, the article pointed out sectors where Microsoft may be positioned itself to serve, including healthcare and operations enhancement via machine learning.