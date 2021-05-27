LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing and the EMDBC came together to host “Business After Hours” at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Thursday evening. Hundreds made their way out to see the majestic Budweiser Clydesdale horses and to try food from locally owned businesses. If you missed your chance to see the Clydesdales tonight, they will be around for the Threefoot Festival this weekend. They will be leading the art car parade Friday night, and will be making appearances around downtown Saturday starting at 3pm.