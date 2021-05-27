Developers are planning to build a Starbucks – complete with a drive-thru – between the U‐Haul store and IHOP restaurant on North Frontage Road in Meridian. In addition to the Starbucks, retail and restaurant space will be available for lease upon completion of construction at the end of 2021, according to a news release from Wealth Hospitality, a Mississippi‐based commercial real estate, development, and management firm.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was high turnout at this past weekend’s Threefoot Festival. “We cannot say enough about the organizers, all the artists, everybody involved to make this happen,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. “It was a team effort.”. Around 6,000 to...
GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Residents of the Sweet Gum Bottom Road community voiced their concerns about a proposed waste transfer station at a public hearing on Monday. JWC Environmental, a waste management company, is hoping to build a facility in Key Brothers Industrial Park that would serve as a transfer location for recyclable material and garbage. The company had originally proposed building the station at G.V. Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park, but Naval Air Station Meridian officials and other community members opposed the location.
For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival in Downtown Meridian is a taste of normalcy for many after the event was canceled last year due to COVID. Betty Lou Jones, President of the Meridian Council for Arts says the goal was to make the event bigger and better. “We have...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual US Highway 11 yard sale known as Antique Alley is starting on Thursday. “You can find anything. There’ll be sales in people’s yards, it might be in a church, or an open field, or wherever,” said Teresa Westbrook, the local coordinator for Mississippi Antique Alley. “But we gather where we have a good parking place and a good place to set up.”
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing and the EMDBC came together to host “Business After Hours” at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Thursday evening. Hundreds made their way out to see the majestic Budweiser Clydesdale horses and to try food from locally owned businesses. If you missed your chance to see the Clydesdales tonight, they will be around for the Threefoot Festival this weekend. They will be leading the art car parade Friday night, and will be making appearances around downtown Saturday starting at 3pm.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -One of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is finding employees. Multiple businesses around Meridian came together for a job fair on May 14 at Uptown Mall. Their goal was to connect with potential employees. Employers have been finding it hard to get people to come back...
“When we love someone, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.”. When Robbie Lane’s mother, Kathy Carney passed away in 2018, she knew she wanted to find a way to honor her best friend. So she began collecting Josef Originals...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Although this is not the official motto of the United States Postal Service, Patti Hobgood has taken it to heart in a 23-year career. Last...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian is hosting a job fair Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall’s center court. Employers across the nation report having a difficult time finding applicants for job openings. For instance, a survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found 44% had jobs they couldn’t fill.
Two Meridian residents are hoping to establish a community center in the Red Line area of the city. Glenda and Charles Scott are planning to open the center in the former Youth Excitement Team Inc. building at 1826 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The couple discussed the center at a City Council work session on Tuesday because they are seeking zoning approval from the city.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making their 3rd appearance since the pandemic in Meridian this week. The Clydesdales have been an integral part of Anheuser-Busch for more than 80 years. It has been three years since the Clydesdales have been in Meridian. Mitchell Distributing will...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline has caused average gas prices to rise a bit in Mississippi. The exact impacts that the attack will have depends on how quickly the issue is solved. “It will have an impact for many Mississippians in terms of prices. We’ve...