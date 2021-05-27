The 90s Are Back in the Yak!

It's that time of year again. Today, XXL unveils its annual XXL Freshman class featuring 42 Dugg, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Morray, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, Lakeyah and Freshman 10th spot winner DDG. Before the announcement, there have been several fake 2021 XXL Freshman lists floating around on social media for the last few months. XXL never types out Freshman lists on computers or laptops nor shares them on paper to be passed around. If there's a list circulating, look for the artist that is least known and they likely created the fake themselves. In celebration of the class arrival today, prepare to be entertained with a look back at the fake Freshman lists that have caused an uproar on social this year.