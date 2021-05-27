Better Than Takeout Kung Pao Chicken
Kung pao chicken is the perfect quick weeknight dinner for warming up: spicy, tangy, just a hint of sweet, and so, so addictive. Kung pao chicken is a classic Chinese stir fry dish with diced chicken, dried chilis, and peanuts. It comes from the land of fire-y spicy hot Chinese food, Sichuan. It's also a really popular Americanized Chinese take out order. Everyone loves kung pao chicken with its tender bits of chicken and complex sauce of salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors.