Marisa Reich | Three key steps to end the endemic greed and narcissism in sports leadership

WWE announced via a press release on Monday that the company has made three major hirings to their senior leadership team. These include Jamie Horowitz as the new Executive Vice President of Developmental & Digital, Samira Shah as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Matt Drew as the Senior Vice President, International. The release went on to explain the credentials and responsibilities of all three, writing, "As EVP, Development & Digital, Horowitz brings to WWE two decades of experience in the sports media industry. In this new role, he will oversee much of WWE's original content including scripted and unscripted programs for digital and social media. Horowitz will also be responsible for WWE Studios in Los Angeles.Most recently, Horowitz served as Executive Vice President, Global Content at DAZN where he oversaw the company's original programming, social content and editorial strategy. Prior to DAZN, Horowitz played a significant role in helping to create some of sports media's most iconic programs.