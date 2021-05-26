Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Sports Betting Compact, Setting Up Potential For Wagers By November
On May 25, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed five bills, which included CS/SB 2A – Implementation of the 2021 Gaming Compact Between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the State of Florida. Governor DeSantis’ signature pushes forward a 30-year plan that includes the Seminole Tribe paying the State of Florida $2.5 billion annually over the next five years and giving the Seminole Tribe the ability to launch sports betting as of October 15.www.outkick.com