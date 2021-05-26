Aislinn Derbez confirms that Mauricio Ochmann was the one who asked for a divorce

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us. Among all of the tragedy and heartache on This Is Us, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), or "Katoby," if you will, have always been a shining beacon of light and hope. But after it became clear they aren’t together in any of the flash-forwards, fans have begun to question if Kate and Toby get divorced on This Is Us.