Aislinn Derbez confirms that Mauricio Ochmann was the one who asked for a divorce
During a conversation with Alessandra Rosaldo in “Traveling with the Derbez 2”, Aislinn opens up about this difficult time in her life. In 2020, during a conversation with the media after the announcement that the second season of the reality show of the Derbez family, the press questioned Eugenio Derbez about Mauricio Ochmann’s participation in the program. The actor opened up on the subject, joking about the fact that Fiona, his dog, would occupy that place.marketresearchtelecast.com