Andrea Meza’s dress designer denies plagiarizing the design

By MRT Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvis Lenin admits that the red dress that Meza was crowned with bears great similarity to the La Bourjoisie design. The designer Ivis Lenin, creator of the dress that Andrea Meza wore when Miss Universe was crowned, rules out that he has copied the design of the garment, but acknowledges that there are many coincidences.

