June 2021 Gold Free Games Announced for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox confirm the grill of games Without aditional costs as part of the Xbox Live Gold subscription. Four new titles will be added to your digital library on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, in addition to the other two coming from Xbox 360. All subscribers to this service or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to get this selection.

marketresearchtelecast.com
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Life Of Fly 2 Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Life of Fly 2 features 13 short stories each revolving around the life and thoughts of another fly. It is an interesting yet relaxing narrative flight game like no other. You jump into the role of a little fly which is collecting its thought while exploring its own living environment. Each fly talks about its life, about some things that happened to them, and about some almost philosophical thoughts they had. Be prepared to experience some very unusual content, some interesting thoughts that go way beyond the normal life of a fly, and some entertaining short stories with a twist.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

The Scarlet Nexus Demo is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Have you ever wondered what the future would look like if humanity developed superhuman powers? Dream of joining an elite crew to confront an onslaught of hideous monstrosities that threaten world peace? Well, wait no further, as the demo for Scarlet Nexus has landed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, ready to give you an interactive glimpse of the epic that is yet to come. What’s even better, Xbox players have 7 days of exclusive early access! Not familiar with Scarlet Nexus and want to know more? I thought you’d never ask!
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Rise of the Slime is a deckbuilder that’ll stick with you on Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Switch

Card games tend to be nerdy, complex beasts on the Xbox, so it’s refreshing to come across one that’s aiming to be accessible. Rise of the Slime is a deckbuilder where you play a slime that’s been drawn onto a lollipop stick, and it has an easy charm that is hard to resist. Rise of the Slime is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Retailnoobfeed.com

Extreme Biking Game Descenders Xbox Series X June Retail Launch Confirmed

Descenders is a very popular downhill biking title where players challenge their ability to make quick decisions while rushing through trial. It has released on all major platforms will now arrive on Xbox Series X on June 8th with a physical edition also confirmed. This version will come with 8...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Knockout City Block Party Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City™—in Deluxe Edition style!—during the limited-time Block Party event*. Brawl on every map, with every ball, in every style, through every playlist of Season 1. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance! Customize your character and show off with coveted Deluxe Edition rewards AND Block Party exclusives to really stand out from the crowd. Once you’re all set, form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon! A variety of outlandish ball types, locations, and game modes keep it exciting. In Season 1, take the fight to Jukebox Junction and complete Crew contracts to access new cosmetics, or rank up in League Play to show the town who’s boss. Deluxe Block Party Edition Rewards include: • 2 Epic Outfits • 1 Epic Hairstyle • 1 Epic Glasses • 1 Epic Glider • 1 Epic Intro Pose • 1 Epic KO Effect • 1 Epic Crew Vehicle • 3 Epic Player Icons • 3 Epic Crew Logos • 3 Epic Crew Banners • 1500 Holobux** *CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE WWW.EA.COM/LEGAL FOR DETAILS. **REQUIRES KNOCKOUT CITY ON APPLICABLE PLATFORM (SOLD SEPARATELY), ALL GAME UPDATES, EA ACCOUNT AND PERSISTENT INTERNET CONNECTION. © 2021 Velan Studio, Inc. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Lost Judgment for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, & Xbox One Gets a Couple of New Screenshots & Gameplay Details

Today the Japanese arm of Sega released a couple of new screenshots and details about the upcoming Judgment sequel Lost Judgment. We learn that the investigation action has been enriched with new elements. Traversal lets you infiltrate hostile territory by climbing walls, traversing buildings, and some times even jumping between them. Stealth is indispensable to gather information without being detected, Buzz Research lets you detect signs of trouble, and search dogs help you find clues.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Wild At Heart Is Now Available For Windows 10, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X|S (And Included With Xbox Game Pass)

A mysterious hidden realm. Two precocious kids fleeing hardship. Magical creatures and an oddball order of guardians who have lost their way. A stygian evil imprisoned. Welcome to the Deep Woods. Amass your Horde Collect and deploy a swarm of quirky Spritelings; small magical creatures for you to command. Break stuff, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more! Explore A unique and sequestered world rich with centuries full of lore. Woods, caves, coastline, ancient shrines... The Deep Woods is full of puzzles to be solved and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Collect & Craft Gather rare resources like magical crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to build new structures, items, and upgrades! Battle Take on precarious wildlife and supernatural foes with the unique abilities of your Spriteling swarm and your trusty vacuum, the Gustbuster! Nightfall "The dark is bad!" - A common saying among the denizens of the Deep Woods, and for good reason. Malevolent beings lurk in the shadows here and you may just find yourself wanting to stay near a campfire light until sunrise.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

KO! Knockout City Brawls its way onto Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, PlayStation, PC & Switch

A major coup for Xbox Game Pass in the last year – as well as the hundreds of ‘free’ games at your fingertips – has been the addition of EA Play to the service. And that addition is bringing us EA’s latest release, Knockout City, to thousands of gamers through Game Pass as it releases on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. PlayStation, PC and Switch players can also get in on the brawling!
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Ascent Pushes the Quality on Xbox Series X|S, While Maintaining Parity With Xbox One - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant announced the science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent, is just over two months away from release. The creative director and Neon Giant co-founder Tor Frick in an interview with GamingBolt said that using Unreal Engine 4 allowed the development team to maintain parity between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, while also pushing the quality of the next-generation versions.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Game Pass Biking Game Descenders Is Getting A Free Xbox Series X Upgrade

Update: We now have a confirmed release date of June 8, along with news that a physical edition will also be available!. Original Story: Here's one for fans of the popular downhill biking game Descenders, as it's been announced that the game will be getting an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S upgrade this summer, and it'll be free with Smart Delivery.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Guards asks you to stay in your lane on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Switch

While you wait for a true Plants vs Zombies sequel – rather than the admittedly cracking FPS games – you may want to pay attention to Guards, a new lane-based strategy game. It’s been stripped back to the simplest of parts, but it captures a lot of what we love about Popcap’s classic series. Guards is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Descenders Xbox Series X|S update coming June 8th

Mike Rose, otherwise known as 'that No More Robots guy,' has announced that RageSquid's action cycling game Descenders will be getting released on Xbox Series X|S on June 8th. Rose tweeted the announcement and then provided a string of follow-up tweets in a thread the likes of which has not been seen before from a PR person.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Watch Dogs: Legion's 60FPS Mode Is Coming To Xbox Series X|S This June

Update: We now have word that the update will be arriving on June 1, along with cross-gen play and a ton of other new features. Original Story: Ubisoft announced back in early April that Watch Dogs: Legion would be getting a much-requested 60fps performance mode for Xbox Series X and Series S, and now it'll officially be implemented with the game's next title update.
Video Gamesslashdot.org

Xbox Series X DRM Makes It Near Impossible To Play Games Offline

It seems that Microsoft's digital rights management decisions for the Xbox Series X are a serious cause for concern. From a report:. According to a video from YouTuber and game developer Modern Vintage Gamer, the Xbox Series X is unable to play games without connecting to Microsoft's servers. He tried games off a disc like Rise of the Tomb Raider as well as Hitman 3 and both refused to work offline. While Microsoft recommends keeping your Xbox Series X as your 'Home Console' in its settings, it's a solution that's described as a 'band-aid' as it doesn't seem to work with every game as it should.