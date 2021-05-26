newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Richard Marx, Rand Paul and a Call to Civil Discourse

By Hannah Buczek
boldtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould public figures follow certain rules of civil discourse? People are up in arms after the 80s pop-rock singer-songwriter Richard Marx tweeted about Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) on Sunday: “If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” It sounds innocuous, but the neighbor in question attacked Paul in 2017. The day after Marx’s tweet, the FBI and Capitol police opened an investigation into a suspicious package containing white powder that was delivered to the home of Paul, as reported by Politico. People are calling out Marx, claiming he’s inciting and glorifying violence, which should be addressed no matter the target of his comments.

