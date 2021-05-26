Richard Marx, Rand Paul and a Call to Civil Discourse

Rand Paul accused music star Richard Marx of dangerous behavior after the senator received a suspicious package at his Kentucky home. On May 24, a package containing white powder arrived at the congressman's house. Where does the "Right Here Waiting" hitmaker come into play? On May 23, the hitmaker had tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume" — a reference to Rene Boucher, a neighbor who got in a fight with the senator in 2017 over yard waste being dumped near their property line; the neighbor is set to serve eight months in prison for assault. That set Rand off. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Rand tweeted on May 24. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Richard later said that the politician's refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor."