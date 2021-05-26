Final Fantasy VII Remake Impressions: Intergrade, Yuffie goes hiking in Midgar

Few games from the Final Fantasy lineage have set the fanbase on fire in recent years as much as the remake of the much-celebrated Final Fantasy 7 from over 20 years ago. It was a remake that many fans have been clamoring for over the course of many years as the originals’ visuals and gameplay mechanics are notably dated and can hold the experience back quite a bit for newer players and people who just aren’t used to that sort of game, which is a lot of gamers these days. So of course, with the announcement of the remake of perhaps Final Fantasy’s most popular entry of all time came lots of new appreciation and love from the Final Fantasy fanbase that hasn’t been treated too much in recent years. The Final Fantasy XIII games were okay, but not quite what hardcore fans wanted, Final Fantasy 14 is more focused on the MMO wing of the Final Fantasy audience, and Final Fantasy 15, while still a great game, wasn’t exactly the crowd-pleaser that hardcore Final Fantasy fanatics were wanting.