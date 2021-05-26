Final Fantasy VII Remake Impressions: Intergrade, Yuffie goes hiking in Midgar
Mako Reactor number 5 has been destroyed, sowing confusion in Midgar. Since the Wutai government this time of upheaval is perceived as an opportunity that should be seized. The nation, eager to restore its past glory, calls upon two elite ninjas for its defense gear. The mission? infiltrate the Shinra energy company and steal your most powerful stuff. The chosen ones? Yuffie Kisarage and Sonon Kusakabe, which with the support of the Avalancha headquarters, will try to fulfill the will of their rulers. But destiny is omnipotent and its threads are already beginning to show themselves around the new protagonist, disturbing her path. So it starts Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, a return to Midgar that arrives just a year after the release of the remake and that raises a few questions: Will we ever meet the figure of Sephiroth again? Will fate again do its thing? the combat intact? Will there be minigames? Let’s see what this review has in store for us, plus expansion (Episode INTERmission), coming to PS5 next month.marketresearchtelecast.com