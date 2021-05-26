Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Final Fantasy VII Remake Impressions: Intergrade, Yuffie goes hiking in Midgar

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMako Reactor number 5 has been destroyed, sowing confusion in Midgar. Since the Wutai government this time of upheaval is perceived as an opportunity that should be seized. The nation, eager to restore its past glory, calls upon two elite ninjas for its defense gear. The mission? infiltrate the Shinra energy company and steal your most powerful stuff. The chosen ones? Yuffie Kisarage and Sonon Kusakabe, which with the support of the Avalancha headquarters, will try to fulfill the will of their rulers. But destiny is omnipotent and its threads are already beginning to show themselves around the new protagonist, disturbing her path. So it starts Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, a return to Midgar that arrives just a year after the release of the remake and that raises a few questions: Will we ever meet the figure of Sephiroth again? Will fate again do its thing? the combat intact? Will there be minigames? Let’s see what this review has in store for us, plus expansion (Episode INTERmission), coming to PS5 next month.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Final Fantasy Vii#Episode Vii#Mako Reactor#Sonon Kusakabe#Intermission#Nomura#Shiva#Square Enix#Remake#Destiny#Minigames#Fate#Banishment#Chain Combos#Playability#Elite#Combat#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chess
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
SONY
News Break
Hiking
Related
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Final Fantasy 14 Zadnor Update Releases May 25

Square Enix has announced that a new gameplay zone, Zadnor, will release on May 25 as part of patch 5.55. Players will need to have finished the Return of Ivalice raids from Stormblood, and also completed the Shadowbringers main storyline up through patch 5.4: Futures Rewritten. Zadnor mostly serves to yield the ultimate equipment of the Shadowbringers expansion in the form of item level 535 Resistance Weapons. This makes them on par with high end raiding gear from 8-player Eden content, but through repeatedly doing older and easier content. Zadnor will also offer now armor inspired by Final Fantasy 12, allowing players to dress as main and guest party members like Basch, Penelo, and Larsa.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches on November 23

Square Enix has revealed details about the fourth expansion of Final Fantasy XIV Online, known as Endwalker. During the opening keynote, Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida revealed the fourth extension of Square Enix’s MMO at the Digital Fan Festival 2021. They announced the release date as well as new details about future content in the expansion.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Another New PS5-Exclusive Final Fantasy RPG Will be Announced Soon – Rumour

There’s no shortage of Final Fantasy content coming up in the near future, and most of it is exclusive to PlayStation. Final Fantasy 14 is coming to PS5 soon, with its next expansion, Endwalker, releasing later this year. Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade is also on the horizon, while Final Fantasy 16 is in the works exclusively for the PS5. But that’s not all, it seems.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Final Fantasy XIV' Drops Full Trailer for 'Endwalker' Expansion

Square Enix has just dropped the full trailer for its upcoming expansion pack for Final Fantasy XIV, titled Endwalker. The fourth expansion for the popular MMORPG since its original release back in 2010, Endwalker will see the conclusion of the game’s main narrative up until this point, officially ending the Hydaelyn/Zodiark storyline. Though the developer has revealed that further updates will launch a new arc, the company hasn’t revealed any details yet as to what that new narrative line would involve.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.55 Will Add Final Fantasy XII Inspired Armor

The official Final Fantasy XIV website has updated, revealing details about the upcoming Patch 5.55, including a look at Final Fantasy XII inspired armor sets. Other updates include more information regarding story content that will be added through the patch. Additionally, players will have access to reexperience more of the story through New Game+ options. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Games411mania.com

Final Fantasy Origin Reportedly Set To Be Announced At E3

A new report claims that the speculated action RPG Final Fantasy Origin will be officially announced at E3 next month. Fanbyte reports that Team Ninja (Ninja Gaiden, Nioh) will be developing a Nioh or Souls-like game under the title and will be set somewhere around or adjacent to the 1987 Final Fantasy game on the NES.
Video Gamessvg.com

How Final Fantasy Players Paid Tribute To A Legend

News just broke of the devastating death of Kentaro Miura, who was the creator of the incredibly popular and influential manga series "Berserk." While this loss has certainly affected anime and manga fans, it's also brought sorrow to the gaming community. Miura's work has influenced multiple video games over the years, including "Dark Souls" and "Final Fantasy." Because of this, fans of the latter series decided to band together and pay tribute to this legendary creator.
Video GamesPolygon

What if Final Fantasy 7 was an N64 game?

Final Fantasy is inescapable. There’s a good chance you’ve played one of its 50-plus numbered entries or spinoffs. Maybe you’ve even watched the direct-to-DVD movies, seen the soundtrack performed live, or gotten Cloud’s sword tattooed on your body. But there is a world where you didn’t. It’s a world where...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Rumoured Team Ninja Final Fantasy Game is Called “Final Fantasy Origin”; Set in the World of FF1

Out of nowhere, we’ve heard multiple reports from multiple credible sources over the last few days that Square Enix is going to announce a new PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy action RPG spinoff. Though allegedly not exactly as “high-end” as mainline numbered entries, this game definitely seems to have an interesting concept- it’s inspired by the likes of Dark Souls and is being made by Koei Tecmo’s internal studio, Team Ninja, who made Nioh.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 – How Long Are We Going to Have to Wait for the Sequel?

Few games from the Final Fantasy lineage have set the fanbase on fire in recent years as much as the remake of the much-celebrated Final Fantasy 7 from over 20 years ago. It was a remake that many fans have been clamoring for over the course of many years as the originals’ visuals and gameplay mechanics are notably dated and can hold the experience back quite a bit for newer players and people who just aren’t used to that sort of game, which is a lot of gamers these days. So of course, with the announcement of the remake of perhaps Final Fantasy’s most popular entry of all time came lots of new appreciation and love from the Final Fantasy fanbase that hasn’t been treated too much in recent years. The Final Fantasy XIII games were okay, but not quite what hardcore fans wanted, Final Fantasy 14 is more focused on the MMO wing of the Final Fantasy audience, and Final Fantasy 15, while still a great game, wasn’t exactly the crowd-pleaser that hardcore Final Fantasy fanatics were wanting.
Video GamesSiliconera

Nomura Explains Why Yuffie Stars in the FFVII Remake DLC

The PlayStation Blog featured new details from Director Tetsuya Nomura about Final Fantasy VII Remake. Namely, it talks about Yuffie, the star of the FFVII Remake DLC, and why she ended up being the central figure for FF7R Episode INTERmission. In short, she is the person who would have been available and “able to move freely.”
Video GamesScreenrant.com

Original FF7 Characters (Besides Yuffie) Appearing In Intergrade

Though Yuffie is taking the starring role, the INTERmission DLC for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will feature several other returning characters from the original game. The DLC for adds two new chapters that run alongside FF7 Remake's main storyline and involve Yuffie infiltrating the city of Midgar. The content...