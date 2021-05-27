Williamsburg - 7609 Cook Road ...
Williamsburg - 7609 Cook Road - Friday 5/28 - Sunday 5/30 8am-4pm Our dad passed away over the winter and we've cleaned out his garages. Tools, leaf blowers, automotive, vintage toys, vintage books, fans, household items and decor, most clothing priced at $1.00 - women's 10-16, men's M-XL; holiday decor, Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Avon, PartyLite, Fenton, Longaberger, Thirty-One, Home Interiors and so MUCH MORE!! Additional items added each day. Come enjoy FREE coffee and cookies while you shop. ICE COLD water, pop and Gatorade will be available for purchase. Cash or card only.