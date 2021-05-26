newsbreak-logo
Goodbye ESPN and Fox: HBO Max will have the UEFA Champions League

marketresearchtelecast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of HBO Max to Latin America included strong news for lovers of European football: the Champions League will be part of the platform with live matches in Mexico and Brazil. The announcement is part of the agreement you made Warner Media with UEFA, which will move from its broadcasts to Disney channels: ESPN Y Fox Sports. Learn more details and how you can follow the most important club tournament in the world starting next season.

