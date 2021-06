Sherlock Holmes has been getting a lot of attention on screen over the last decade, and in 2020, Superman actor Henry Cavill joined the ranks of actors who’ve brought the Arthur Conan Doyle-created character to life. In fact he got a lot of attention for his hair in Netflix's Enola Homes; however, it's worth pointing out he wasn’t the star of the story he appeared in. Sherlock, along with he and Mycroft Holmes’ younger sister will officially be returning for a sequel, as Enola Holmes 2 is officially happening at Netflix, per Millie Bobby Brown.