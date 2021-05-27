Cancel
Presidential Election

Vote for Loki. Politics is full of lies, and he is the king!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOTE FOR LOKI The miniseries that broke the heads of the followers of the Casa de las Ideas finally arrives in Spain!. In America there are two main topics of conversation, religion and politics. What better to be a candidate for the presidency of the country than a god? With this premise, Marvel presented a satirical work on political campaigns, the power of the media, and, above all, on lies, its power to exalt anyone who knows how to invent a good story in the land of opportunities, and in that Loki is an expert.

HealthPayson Roundup

Truth in politics

Friday, May 14 an opinion was published on page 4 entitled, “Standing for truth in politics.” The writer said Donald Trump “is not a Christian.” Did he tell her that? I’m confused since he immediately reinstated National Prayer Day, which had been canceled by President Obama during his first year in office.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Mesa, AZblogforarizona.net

The Four Horsemen of the Big Lie Hold an American First Rally in Mesa and Vote Against the Anti Asian Hate Crimes Bill

The Four Horsemen of the Big Lie Hold an American First Rally in Mesa and Vote Against the Anti Asian Hate Crimes Bill. Trump Zone-Fox Island-Disinfowar-White Nationalist-Election Denying Collaborating Quislings Andy masks take away freedom Biggs and Paul my family will not vote for me Gosar found time last Friday to costar with fellow traitors-fringe-potential underworld figures Majorie Jewish Lasers cause California Wildfire Taylor Greene and Matt the indictment probably is coming soon Gaetz at a big lie America First rally at the Mesa Community Center.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas' voting bill to support Trump's 'Big Lie' will eventually pass. Blame the Supreme Court.

The ultimate (and likely) success of Texas Republican’s efforts to pass a voter suppression bill carefully targeted to make it harder for people in cities — i.e., places where there are large populations of people who are not white and who Republicans believe reliably vote Democrat — to exercise their right to vote will rest on the actions of five critical allies, all justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CNN

He couldn't take Trump's lies anymore

Stephen Richer tried to stay out of it. "But I am human," the Maricopa County, Arizona, election official wrote for CNN Opinion, "I have my limits." He tweeted "this is unhinged" after former President Trump repeated a lie about a missing election database.
POTUSCNN

Donald Trump is getting worse

(CNN) — The evidence is everywhere. CNN's Dana Bash reported Thursday morning that former President Donald Trump is "more obsessed than ever with the 2020 election," with one former Trump aide telling her that the former President is only listening to "the bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel."
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Arizona GOP election audit draws Republican politicians

PHOENIX — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers will be in Arizona Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP's partisan audit of the 2020 election. They're the latest Republicans to make a pilgrimage to Phoenix, Ground Zero in the "stop the steal" movement's push to find support for the far-fetched conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

If All Politics Is Local — How Do We Get People to Vote Local?

As New York City heads into the final stretch of the 2021 local primary elections, candidates will be working overtime for votes. If history serves as a guide, turnout will be low. While so much effort goes into registering people to vote and getting them to the polls, we should focus more on indirect measures that can have larger impacts. This includes shifting the local election cycle timing and teaching about civic engagement in our public schools.
Congress & Courtstheohiostar.com

Commentary: Paul Ryan Was an Ineffective Leader of the Republican Party

We aren’t actually governed by Paul Ryan, whose brief time as House Speaker ended in what can only be described as a surrender. Ryan bolted from the Speaker’s chair the minute the 2018 elections were over. He was happy to leave Congress to take a “cashing-in” job on the Fox Corporation board while his party took an electoral bath in those midterms he could blame on Donald Trump.
Festivaljimbovard.com

Memorial Day: Remember Political Lies that Caused Soldiers to Die

On Memorial Day, the media do their usual sacralizing of war. Instead, it should be a day for the ritualized scourging of politicians. During the last 70 years, their lies have resulted in the unnecessary deaths of almost 100,000 American soldiers and millions of foreigners. And yet, people still get teary-eyed when politicians take the stage to talk about their devotion to the troops.
Electionsmadison

Daniel Holzman: Vote out the party of big lies

The party of “Honest Abe” is now the party of big lies and constant gaslighting. Instead of holding the Union together, it now stands for division, attacking the Capitol, and ending the Union. The party of “The Great Communicator” who said “Tear down this Wall” is the party of building...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Why Mike Lindell Thinks Donald Trump Will Return as President in August

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is continuing to push the claim that Donald Trump will return as president in August, saying there is a "clear path" for him back to the White House. Lindell told Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic show that his lawyers confirmed to him that there is a route via Supreme Court rulings, as well as "two other bonus pathways" resulting from the disputed and partisan audit in Arizona and a similar recount called for by GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania.