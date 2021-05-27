Vote for Loki. Politics is full of lies, and he is the king!

VOTE FOR LOKI The miniseries that broke the heads of the followers of the Casa de las Ideas finally arrives in Spain!. In America there are two main topics of conversation, religion and politics. What better to be a candidate for the presidency of the country than a god? With this premise, Marvel presented a satirical work on political campaigns, the power of the media, and, above all, on lies, its power to exalt anyone who knows how to invent a good story in the land of opportunities, and in that Loki is an expert.