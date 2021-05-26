Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Official Video Game Shows Trailer and Release Date
The coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world for a while, but as the vaccination process progresses, so do the various delayed activities and events. This summer’s Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, but players will be able to participate virtually thanks to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Official Video Game, which will be sold worldwide on June 22, 2021 at a price of 39.99 euros, as announced by Sega of America.marketresearchtelecast.com