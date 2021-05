If you’ve checked out the news or watched any Internet videos recently, you know that E3 — the Electronic Entertainment Expo — is just a few weeks away. It’s called the E3 season. Two “summits,” a couple of one-offs, and, oh yes, E3 itself—the annual spectacle of people in shorts talking about games. AMD announced last month that it will also be making a formal return to Gamescom. The company will hold a press conference at the event, as well as hosting its own booth where it will showcase some of its upcoming hardware.