Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Robot zombies in Army of the Dead? Zack Snyder shares some clues

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy of the dead (Army of the Dead), the new film by Zack Snyder, is now available in Netflix, causing a sensation among fans of the filmmaker and the zombie genre. And it is that beyond the unbridled action and gore violence that shows the new film of the director of Dawn of the Dead O Batman v SupermanAmong many other feature films, the new by Snyder invites the viewer to think about crazy theories if we pay attention to several clues that the director leaves us in the story itself and through a recent interview with the medium Comicbook. And everything revolves around robot zombies; yes, you read that right.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Animated Films#Action Films#Crazy Eyes#Dead O Batman#Comicbook#Robot Zombies#Zombie Robots#Normal Zombies#Crazy Theories#Feature Films#Spoilers Notice#Gore Violence#Evolution#Lost Vegas#Leaves#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder teases an Army of the Dead character might still be alive

Zack Snyder has hinted that a certain character might have survived the gory events of Army of the Dead. Major spoilers ahead!. While hardly anyone made it out of the movie alive, there's one character in particular who could have escaped the catastrophe. Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer, was pulled away by Alpha zombie Zeus while closing the safe, and we don't see him again afterwards. But Snyder has teased that he might just have survived.
Movieswcn247.com

Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more than a zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues. Building a wall to contain people, detainment camps, quarantining those suspected of carrying the virus, and political debate are just a few tropes that play a role in the story, and Snyder, who also wrote the screenplay, admits it was all intentional.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Zack Snyder, Netflix Spent Millions Adding Tig Notaro to ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack and Deborah Snyder say that it cost millions of dollars to scrub Chris D’Elia from Army of the Dead and add Tig Notaro to the ensemble. In an interview with Vanity Fair published Friday, the husband-wife movie-making duo said it was a “fairly easy” choice to remove the scandal-plagued D’Elia from their zombie heist film and do reshoots with Notaro. But it was a costly decision.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Zack Snyder Compares Army of the Dead to a Flipped Braveheart

Zack Snyder Compares Army of the Dead to a Flipped Braveheart. While a few lucky American fans have already watched it, the rest of the world is still waiting for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead to debut on Netflix. As the official release will happen in a matter of hours, people involved with the project are promoting the movie at full throttle. Snyder recently assured the fans that his take on zombies is quite different from anything they have ever seen so far. Per the director, his film is a sort of flipped Braveheart, with humans playing the role of the Englishmen and the zombies as the Scottish people.
TV & VideosLoyola Phoenix

Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ is a Return to Form For Zack Snyder

Date: May 14, 2021 (Limited); May 21, 2021 (Netflix) Zack Snyder has been put through the professional and personal wringer in recent years. After directing two underwhelming additions in the polarizing DC Extended Universe (DCEU), all eyes were on Snyder and the highly anticipated “Justice League.” What should’ve been a landmark cinematic event ended up a box office bomb defined by its tumultuous production.
MoviesNME

Zack Snyder reveals he banned chairs from ‘Army Of The Dead’ set

Zack Snyder has confirmed that he banned chairs from the set of his new Netflix zombie film Army Of The Dead. Army Of The Dead review: fear and groaning in zombie-ridden Las Vegas. On The Playlist’s Fourth Wall podcast, the Justice League director explained that the decision was made in...
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Samantha Win Interview: Army of the Dead and Working with Zack Snyder

Samantha Win started in the movie industry at a young age, and the first time she worked with Zack Snyder was when she was 17. She worked as a stunt double and in stunt acting roles, and she has been transitioning to acting roles in the past few years. Now, she can be seen in a lead role in Snyder’s Army of the Dead, a Netflix film set in a zombie-filled Las Vegas. Win plays Chambers, who is recruited in a team headed by Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward to recover money inside the City of Sin.
Movieshorrornews.net

ZACK SNYDER REVEALS FORBIDDEN PLANET’S ARMY OF THE DEAD WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE!

Superstar director Zack Snyder – director of Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman & Zack Snyder’s Justice League, has announced via retailer Forbidden Planet that he is launching an exclusive Snyder-curated Forbidden Planet edition of The Army of the Dead: The Making of the Film book.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says He Has An Insane Idea For Army Of The Dead Sequel

Whenever you hear Zack Snyder speak about one of his own movies, he’s got the exuberance and giddy excitement of a teenager, as opposed to a guy who turned 55 years old earlier this year, unless of course he’s talking about his experiences dealing with Warner Bros. throughout the process of bringing HBO Max’s Justice League to fruition.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Banning Chairs? Army Of The Dead Star Clarifies Latest Report

Army of the Dead is The Justice League director Zack Snyder’s new zombie action thrill ride that is now available to stream on Netflix. Army of the Dead boasts an amazing cast, including Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, and Tig Notaro. Snyder is a director with a clear vision for his films, and fans can't wait to see him get back into the zombie genre. Zack Snyder apparently banned chairs on the set of Army of the Dead, although one star has clarified those reports.
MoviesThe Ringer

Give in to the Blockbuster Excess of Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

In the immortal words of the Giant from Twin Peaks: It is happening again. Polarizing filmmaker Zack Snyder is in the middle of a press tour and has some things to get off his chest. In case you were wondering: Snyder would’ve included a gay love story in another 300 sequel, would’ve added a giant alien squid to his Watchmen adaptation with the wizardry of modern visual effects, and would never allow anyone to sit in a chair on the set of his most recent production. (Somewhere, Christopher Nolan is nodding his head furiously in agreement.) Didn’t we just endure enough discourse with the four-hour Justice League director’s cut to sustain Zack Snyder hot takes for at least a couple of years? Normally, yes, but the Snyder news cycle has suddenly reanimated because, rather fittingly, he’s made another movie about zombies.
MoviesComicBook

Army of the Dead Director Zack Snyder Breaks Silence on Sequel Plans

Before Army of the Dead even hit Netflix, the streamer already pushed two spinoffs into development. On one hand, you have Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, a prequel series from Netflix Anime; then you have Army of Thieves, a live-action origin film based on Dieter, the character played by Matthias Schweighöfer. As for direct sequels, Army of the Dead helmer Zack Snyder says he knows where the story goes from here should movie-goers think it's worth it.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Hideo Kojima Reacts To Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Film

Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, who designed and wrote Metal Gear back in 1987 and more recently produced Death Stranding, recently shared his thoughts about Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead film. The Kojima Productions founder shared his opinions on Twitter. He wrote, “I watched ‘Army of the Dead,’...
Moviesphindie.com

Army of the Dead (dir. Zack Snyder): Film review

Zack Snyder is a workhorse. The dude never seems to stop making movies, and always seems to be doing so with a smile. Earlier this year he released the controversial “Snyder Cut” of. Justice League, which clocked in just over four hours, and now he’s back again with an original...