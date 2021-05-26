Robot zombies in Army of the Dead? Zack Snyder shares some clues
Army of the dead (Army of the Dead), the new film by Zack Snyder, is now available in Netflix, causing a sensation among fans of the filmmaker and the zombie genre. And it is that beyond the unbridled action and gore violence that shows the new film of the director of Dawn of the Dead O Batman v SupermanAmong many other feature films, the new by Snyder invites the viewer to think about crazy theories if we pay attention to several clues that the director leaves us in the story itself and through a recent interview with the medium Comicbook. And everything revolves around robot zombies; yes, you read that right.marketresearchtelecast.com