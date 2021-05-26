Robot zombies in Army of the Dead? Zack Snyder shares some clues

In the immortal words of the Giant from Twin Peaks: It is happening again. Polarizing filmmaker Zack Snyder is in the middle of a press tour and has some things to get off his chest. In case you were wondering: Snyder would’ve included a gay love story in another 300 sequel, would’ve added a giant alien squid to his Watchmen adaptation with the wizardry of modern visual effects, and would never allow anyone to sit in a chair on the set of his most recent production. (Somewhere, Christopher Nolan is nodding his head furiously in agreement.) Didn’t we just endure enough discourse with the four-hour Justice League director’s cut to sustain Zack Snyder hot takes for at least a couple of years? Normally, yes, but the Snyder news cycle has suddenly reanimated because, rather fittingly, he’s made another movie about zombies.