Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced

The Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) stock has emerged as one of the biggest gainers over the past two weeks and has managed to clock gains of 300% during that period. Back on May 31, the company announced that it has been receiving offer to purchase stock from its European shareholders in response to an offer that was made on May 24, 2021. The company noted that it has reviewed the offers that were published in the publication Bundesanzeiger.