Iron Man (2008) was a success because it depended on the talent of Robert Downey Jr

It should come as no surprise that a trickster like Loki has a tricky backstory. Nearly 50 years after Loki was introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics, Tom Hiddleston brought the iconic character to life onscreen in 2011’s Thor. As Prince of Asgard, Odinson, rightful heir of Jotunheim, and God of Mischief, Loki has long felt “burdened with glorious purpose.” After multiple appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), that purpose will be further explored in a new series, Marvel Studios’ Loki, debuting June 9 on Disney+. The series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and finds Loki stepping out of his brother’s shadow. But before the first episode begins streaming, let’s first revisit Loki’s MCU origins.