Movies

Iron Man (2008) was a success because it depended on the talent of Robert Downey Jr

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone who worked on the movie Iron Man knew that if Robert Downey Jr showed all his talents, they were in for a huge success. Perhaps no one imagined in 2008 that just 13 years later, the film of Iron Man would become the start of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The biggest franchise of all time. But all this triumph is partly thanks to the talent and charisma of Robert Downey Jr whose interpretation of Tony Stark it was brilliant and he did it for quite a few more movies.

Robert Downey Jr
Clark Gregg
Jeff Bridges
Jon Favreau
