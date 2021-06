In yet another chapter in the continuing narrative that somehow wants to see Chris Pratt as a dramatic leading man or action superstar, there’s a new movie. Don’t get me wrong, I love Pratt’s Andy Dwyer from Parks And Recreation, and no one could have done Starlord better. But I’m not sure what unseen forces are continuing to make Pratt into a conventional Hollywood leading man when he’s so much better at being the antithesis of that. And nothing makes that more clear than The Tomorrow War trailer. The new sci-fi action flick that sees Pratt as a veteran drafted into a time-travel war looks like a hodge-podge of other movies we’ve already seen. But it hinges on a premise that has me sold. Despite all my aforementioned complaining.