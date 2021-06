US stocks are hovering near record highs as investors remain optimistic that a slower labor market recovery and transitory inflation will allow the Fed to keep pumping up the economy. It will take a lot more hotter-than-expected inflation reports to move the needle that this increase in inflation will be temporary. This week, Fed’s Quarles noted that they have significant ways to go to full employment and Brainard emphasized that the economy is far from the Fed’s goals with risks on both sides.