Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his six children with Angelina Jolie, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Insider. Page Six first reported the news. “Pitt has always been seeking the opportunity to have more time with his children and prioritized their well being while the other side did everything to try and stop that,” the source, whose identity is known to Insider but is being withheld due to the nature of the information, told Insider Wednesday.