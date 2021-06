Spoilers ahead for Who Killed Sara? Season Two. There's a lot of uncertainty in this modern world of ours, but here's one thing I know for sure: years from now, we'll still be asking who killed Sara. It is, quite simply, the mystery of our time. Over 55 million Netflix users tuned into the first season of Who Killed Sara?, making it the biggest non-English language show Netflix has ever had. The second season premiered on May 19, and fans hoped we'd finally have the answer to the titular question, the puzzle that fuels the show. There have been plenty of suspects over the course of the show's 18 episodes: Mariana, Elroy, Cesar, Chema, Marifer. The list goes on. At this point, the question truly is: who didn't kill Sara? It seems like every character, at one point or another, had a reason to want Sara dead all those years ago when she fell to her death while parasailing.