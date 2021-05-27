Cancel
The hydrogen tram is coming, development is advancing

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSqueaking curves announces line 8 at the terminus in Dresden. Only a handful of guests are waiting for their arrival – including traffic scientist Arnd Stephan, mechanical engineer Michael Beitelschmidt and Marcel Dinter, specialist in vehicle technology at Alstom in the Saxon plant in Bautzen. You get on the line that has been rolling over the city’s tracks as the measuring tram of the TU Dresden since 2009. She is on the move in the service of new technology. As part of a call for tenders, the scientists worked out a model for a hydrogen-powered tram.

