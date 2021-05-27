The future of PS5: Sony wants to have more than 50% market share

It seems that Sony has big plans for PS5 and AI technology, which will help it give a computational edge over Microsoft's slightly more powerful Xbox Series X. Information comes from the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting slideshow from May 26, freely available on Sony's website. The company devotes multiple slides to PlayStation topics, covering everything from PlayStation Studios movies and TV shows, to the ongoing importance of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The most intriguing tidbit, however, arguably comes from the "Collaboration in Game AI" slide.