The future of PS5: Sony wants to have more than 50% market share
Sony Interactive Entertainment aims for PS5 to outperform 50% market share over the next few years. The Japanese company has indicated to its investors in a financial document what its plans are in the Game & Network Services Segment, where the entire PlayStation conglomerate is contemplated. The digital entertainment industry will continue to grow on three fronts between now and 2015: mobile phones, traditional consoles and PC. The goal is to exceed the 45% market share reached by PS4.marketresearchtelecast.com