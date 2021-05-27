Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The future of PS5: Sony wants to have more than 50% market share

marketresearchtelecast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment aims for PS5 to outperform 50% market share over the next few years. The Japanese company has indicated to its investors in a financial document what its plans are in the Game & Network Services Segment, where the entire PlayStation conglomerate is contemplated. The digital entertainment industry will continue to grow on three fronts between now and 2015: mobile phones, traditional consoles and PC. The goal is to exceed the 45% market share reached by PS4.

marketresearchtelecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Sony Ps4#Ps4 Sales#Console Sales#Pc Sales#Japanese#Fy98#Ps5#History Sony#Market Share#Consoles#Digital Software Sales#Company#Mobile Phones#Entertainment Industry#Markets#Brand#Asia#Investors#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
SONY
Country
China
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Sony Confirms It Wants PlayStation in the Mobile Gaming Market

Sony officially confirmed a longstanding games industry rumor today by saying that it plans to expand PlayStation franchises into the mobile realm. Specifically, the company plans to “explore” the mobile market with one of the many franchises in its catalog in order to “welcome millions of new gamers to the PlayStation family.”
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

41 Percent of PS4/PS5 Owners Are Female, Sony Reveals

During its Investor Relations Day presentation yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that 41 percent of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners are female – a massive increase over the meager 18 percent ownership during the PS1 era. The information, which was included in a presentation delivered by SIE CEO Jim...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Sony Expects the PS5’s Disc Edition to Break Even in June

As is the case with most modern hardware launches, Sony is selling the PlayStation 5 at a loss that’s offset by sales of software, services, and peripherals. However, that’s all set to change in June as the company expects the PS5’s disc-based version to break even, following which the hardware will become profitable.
TV ShowsTom's Guide

PS5 games could get even better thanks to Sony AI

It seems that Sony has big plans for PS5 and AI technology, which will help it give a computational edge over Microsoft's slightly more powerful Xbox Series X. Information comes from the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting slideshow from May 26, freely available on Sony's website. The company devotes multiple slides to PlayStation topics, covering everything from PlayStation Studios movies and TV shows, to the ongoing importance of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The most intriguing tidbit, however, arguably comes from the "Collaboration in Game AI" slide.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sony Wants Games ‘Synonymous With PlayStation’ On PS5 VR Headset

Sony is planning to release “unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation” on its upcoming PS5 VR headset. The company states as much in a recently-released investor relations document that also revealed games like Uncharted 4 are coming to the PC platform. One slide talking about ‘New Growth Vectors’ for the PlayStation division in the PS5-era focuses on the recently-confirmed ‘Next Generation VR on PS5’.
Video Gamesopticflux.com

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5: Sony Presents Gameplay Footage

Also known as the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West is under development by Guerilla Games. Sony is the publisher of the upcoming game, and those who are willing to play it will get that chance from either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles. Horizon...