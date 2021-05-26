Winks and trivia from the Eternals trailer: Cap’s shields, Deviants, Avengers and more

Secret Invasion has taken a big step forward after bringing two directors on board. According to sources, Marvel Studios has hired directors Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim for the upcoming Disney+ series. Bezucha is known for his work on The Family Stone and Let It Go, while Selim has previously directed episodes of Criminal Minds and The Looming Tower. There is no word on whether they will also pen the scripts, but since no one has been announced to write, it's likely they will both be a part of the writer's room.