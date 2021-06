Yesterday Amazon announced that it made a deal to acquire MGM. The deal valued at $8.45 billion gives Amazon an extensive library of movies and TV shows to add to it’s Prime Video streaming service. According to Mike Hopkins head of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, MGM has a catalog of over 40,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Hopkins said “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”