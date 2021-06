The Miss Universe Pageant has debunked a theory about the newly crowned pageant winner, after online sleuths suggested she was married and called for her to resign.Fans who wanted to know more about winner Andrea Meza, and her life and work as Miss Mexico, came across a photo on her Instagram page showing the pageant competitor in a white wedding gown with a man in a tuxedo, with the caption “3/09/19”, implying the date of an anniversary. The rules of the pageant stipulate that contestants must be unmarried.People tagged the Miss Universe account in their comments, and other people...