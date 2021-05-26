They compare the scandal of the players of America with an episode of The Simpsons

As the longest running primetime TV show ever since its premiere in 1989, “The Simpsons” has created an immense amount of wealth (and fan love) for its voice acting stars. While creator Matt Groening ranks among the best paid comedians of all time with hundreds of millions of dollars, the cast of the series clock in with more modest sums under $100 million. With data from CelebrityNetWorth, TheThings, and TheRichest, here are the main cast members of “The Simpsons,” ranked by net worth.