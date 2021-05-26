newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

They compare the scandal of the players of America with an episode of The Simpsons

marketresearchtelecast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe players of the America Roger Martínez, Leonardo Suárez, Nicolás Benedetti and Richard Sánchez staged a national scandal in the last hours because they were caught at a clandestine party, without respecting protocols for Covid-19 and with women who are not their partners. The bomb exploded in the soccer environment and generated all kinds of reactions. They even compare it to an episode of The Simpsons! See what it’s about.

marketresearchtelecast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Martínez
Person
Richard Sánchez
Person
Leonardo Suárez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Tv Show Videos#The Mexican Federation#Memes#Humor#Footballers#Exclusive Images#Reactions#Springfield Burlesque#Pedregal#Athletes#Women#Coronavirus Infections#Pachuca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Meme
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesktswblog.net

Players Circle: Episode 6

Players Circle is a podcast designed for any and every one to enjoy. Players Circle is a podcast based around real life topics of the day. On Players Circle no subject is taboo and no thought is held back. The game can get stressful, come kick it with us in the player’s circle.
Socceramicohoops.net

“Party” players from America will receive a fine from the club and Liga MX

Leo Suarez, Roger Martinez, Nicolas Benedetti, and Richard Sanchez will be warned by America as well as by the governing body of Mexican football. America and Liga MX are preparing fines for Leo SuarezAnd the Roger MartinezAnd the Nicola Benedetti s Richard Sanchez After they will participate in a private party with friends and escorts on May 6 after their participation in the CONCACAF Champions League on the above-mentioned date.
TV SeriesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

The cast of 'The Simpsons' ranked by net worth

As the longest running primetime TV show ever since its premiere in 1989, “The Simpsons” has created an immense amount of wealth (and fan love) for its voice acting stars. While creator Matt Groening ranks among the best paid comedians of all time with hundreds of millions of dollars, the cast of the series clock in with more modest sums under $100 million. With data from CelebrityNetWorth, TheThings, and TheRichest, here are the main cast members of “The Simpsons,” ranked by net worth.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 22

Did Homer and his friends lose the ability to go to the bar?. On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 22, things took a devastating turn when Moe broke the most sacred rule. With the secret society of bartenders closing in on them, they had to come to an agreement to save their lives.
TV & VideosA Beautiful Mess

Episode #93: Fails Episode!

Hi! In this week’s podcast episode, we confess to and reminisce about our biggest and most expensive fails. You can stream the episode here on the blog or on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher. You can find the podcast posts archive here. Show notes:. -We mention...
Public Safetyamericaspeaksink.com

Reacting To Shocking Target Scandals

Today, we’re hearing some crazy Target scandals and guessing if they were real or fake! Check it out on Good Mythical MORE, the show after the show! GMMORE # 1899. Subscribe to GMMORE: https://www.youtube.com/goodmythicalmore?sub_confirmation=1. Watch today’s GMM: https://youtu.be/TCl3a52Jinc. Click the bell icon so you’ll know when we add a new...
Los Angeles, CALompoc Record

Filmaniacs: Animation isn't just for kids — and 'The Simpsons' prove it

Animation gets a bad rap. It’s generally considered immature and “just for kids.” It immediately conjures images of "Looney Tunes" and Disney when the term comes up; the word most often associated is “cartoon.”. Cartoons have a historical significance, originating as non-realistic or semi-realistic images used for satire, caricature and...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Shades Vivica A. Fox: "Respect Our Elders"

Vivica A. Fox called 50 Cent the "love of her life" during an interview this week with VladTV, which elicited reactions from the rap legend's current girlfriend. Sarcastically posting a violin emoji in response to the claims, Cuban Link had more to say after the world-renowned actress continued to flaunt her past relationship with Fiddy, sharing a Flashback Friday picture with him.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

EA SPORTS Is Partnering With The PGA Of America To Bring Players The PGA Championship, And Only In EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Will Players Be Able To Hoist The Historic Wanamaker Trophy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the 2021 PGA Championship teeing off this week at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) - Get Report and the PGA of America today shared details of their partnership to authentically deliver the excitement, both on and off the course, of the PGA Championship in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR .
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

Netflix Renews ‘Firefly Lane’ for Season 2

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Netflix has greenlit drama “Firefly Lane”, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, for a second season in 2022. Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the series navigates the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s, all the way through to their adulthood in the early-2000s.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

HBO Max Reveals New 'Gossip Girl' Cast in Reboot Trailer

HBO Max has shared the first teaser trailer for its Gossip Girl reboot, which arrives on the streaming service almost a decade after the cult series’ run on the CW ended. While the preview focuses on the new group of young New York elites — played by Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith — there is one returning cast member from the original series: Kristen Bell, who served as the mysterious narrator of Gossip Girl and reprises that role in the reboot.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Ralph Macchio interview: ‘Cobra Kai’

“Season 3 has become the richest for me as an actor,” admits“Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio. “’Daniel LaRusso seemingly had it all and is now losing his grip and focus and has to re-balance himself. All those things resonate on a deeper level,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with Macchio above, in which he talks at length about what the show means to him.
New York City, NYairows.com

HBO Max Debuts First Trailer for 'Gossip Girl' Revival

HBO Max just released the first teaser trailer for its Gossip Girl revival, which could be as compelling as Euphoria or as uninteresting as The CW original which ran from 2007-2012. And we won't have to wait long to find out, as it's due out July 8 with Kristen Bell returning as the narrator.