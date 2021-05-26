Cancel
Movies

The actor who would have played Batman would have failed Ben Affleck

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder from the beginning was clear that his Batman had to be Ben Affleck, but he also handled several options in case he did not end up signing him. Director Zack Snyder started the DCEU with the movie The Man of Steel (2013), to interpret Superman hired Henry Cavill, then they announced that they would do Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and I needed a new Dark Knight that was up to the task. That’s why he signed Ben Affleck, an actor who already knew what superhero cinema was because in 2003 he starred Daredevil.

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Reveals His Choice For Batman If Ben Affleck Passed

In August 2013, just a few months after Man of Steel hit theaters and under a year after Christian Bale hung up his cape and cowl in The Dark Knight Rises, it was announced that Ben Affleck would take over as Batman in the second DC Extended Universe movie, a.k.a. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, had things not worked out with Affleck, director Zack Snyder had a replacement in mind for Gotham City’s Dark Knight: The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

‘The Flash’ Director Gives First Tease of Michael Keaton’s New Batman Costume

Good luck not getting goosebumps looking at the picture below. It’s from Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming movie version of The Flash. And it offers us our first glimpse of the new (and technically also old) Bat-costume that will be worn by Michael Keaton in the film. The shot posted by Muschietti on Instagram shows that iconic Bat-logo from the Tim Burton Batman movies, flecked with drips of blood. It doesn’t contain a caption so you’ll have to provide your own.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Reportedly Have A No Kill Rule

Considering it’s such a major tenet of the comic book character, it’s strange that Batman movies have played so fast and loose with the Caped Crusader’s no killing rule. Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight had no problem dishing out lethal justice, infamously grinning as he blew up one of Penguin’s goons in Batman Returns. And while Christian Bale’s Bats generally stuck to the code, he still left Ra’s al-Ghul to die in Batman Begins. And let’s not even get started on Ben Affleck’s ultra-violent antics.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

﻿The Batman Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight

The Caped Crusader is set to be rebooted once more on the big screen with The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson step into the cape and cowl most recently worn by Ben Affleck. From what we’ve glimpsed so far, director Matt Reeves’ vision for Gotham’s protector is a lot more like Christian Bale’s iconic portrayal and further removed from Zack Snyder’s interpretation of the vigilante. And sure enough, a new rumor is pointing to Battinson differing from Batfleck in one major respect: he won’t kill.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill’s Reportedly Mad At Warner Bros. Over Black Superman News

DC fans are not wholeheartedly loving the news that we’re getting a Superman reboot. While the promise that it will have a Black lead is winning praise from some quarters, many are furious that Henry Cavill is effectively being replaced as the DCEU’s main Man of Steel. Especially as further news on the reboot came out on Cavill’s birthday earlier this week. It looks like it’s not just the fans this project is offending, though, as the British star himself is rumored to be angry with the development.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently Christopher Nolan And Cillian Murphy Have A Running Joke About The Actor's Appearances In Batman Begins And Other Movies

In 2005, eight years after Batman & Robin brought the Batman film series to a grinding halt, the franchise came back with a vengeance thanks to Batman Begins. Among the movie’s most notable aspects was featuring the first theatrical appearance on Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. The Scarecrow, played by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy. While his role as the Batman villain introduced him to moviegoers who may not have seen 28 Days Later or Cold Mountain, it also led to a running joke between him and director Christopher Nolan that continues to this day.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Gwyneth Paltrow Would Like To Remind You That She Also Dated Ben Affleck

Like some sort of celebrity black hole sucking all of the shared couple’s exes into its vortex, the power of Bennifer 2.0 is truly boundless. First, Jennifer Lopez’s ex Sean “Diddy” Combs chose chaos by posting a throwback photo of the one-time couple shortly after her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck began taking the internet by storm. Then, the singer was spotted getting coffee with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Now, Gwyneth Paltrow, who dated the actor in the late 1990s, has been pulled into the mess by a surprising source.
MLBPosted by
CinemaBlend

Even The Boston Red Sox Have A TikTok Take On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez After A-Rod Split

Reports seem to indicate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together: hanging out, canoodling, reconnecting. Whatever you want to call it, fans have been absolutely living for the possibility of a second coming of early 2000s Bennifer. It was kind of surprising, too, considering JLo just announced her split from Alex Rodriguez last month. Now though, the Boston Red Sox seem to be weighing in on the situation with a slightly shady TikTok take.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are back together: ‘They have always loved each other,’ says source

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacationing together on May 10 in Montana at the uber-exclusive Yellowstone Club — a favorite retreat for A-list celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady — insiders thought “they were just friends,” according to the Post. “Even people close to Ben were taken by surprise.”
RelationshipsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Not A Blended Family Yet! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Have Not Met Each Other — But They Will 'Soon'

Only fools rush in! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be heating up fast, but they're opting to take their sweet time when it comes to their children. The pair, who recently rekindled their romance after being engaged from 2002 to 2004, have not introduced their respective broods to each other — but a source reveals the two plan to get their kids together "soon".