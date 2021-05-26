The actor who would have played Batman would have failed Ben Affleck

Zack Snyder from the beginning was clear that his Batman had to be Ben Affleck, but he also handled several options in case he did not end up signing him. Director Zack Snyder started the DCEU with the movie The Man of Steel (2013), to interpret Superman hired Henry Cavill, then they announced that they would do Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and I needed a new Dark Knight that was up to the task. That’s why he signed Ben Affleck, an actor who already knew what superhero cinema was because in 2003 he starred Daredevil.