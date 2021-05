When I found out Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album SOUR on May 21, 2021, I knew that I had to get off of TikTok. Alas, I didn’t listen to my own advice, and the first thing I saw on my For You Page was a mashup of Rodrigo’s latest single “good 4 u” and a-ha’s “Take On Me”. It wasn’t a spoiler per se, since I already jammed out to “good 4 u” on its mid-May release date, but that was definitely a warning from the algorithm to not scroll further.